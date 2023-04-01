OPINION: Teams should not be policed for their celebrations

When Leandro Trossard's shot deflected in between the legs of Alisson, little did anyone know the storm and debate it would create.

The Belgian's stoppage-time strike put the icing on the cake for Arsenal as they earned a deserved 3-1 win over Liverpool to open up the race for the Premier League title.

It sent the Emirates Stadium into raptures with Mikel Arteta joyous in the dugout, while the Arsenal players took in the raucous atmosphere coming from the stands.

Martin Odegaard wanted to capture the moment, stealing the camera of long-time club photographer Stuart MacFarlane and snapping his picture to the backdrop of celebrating fans.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard picks up a camera and takes pictures as he celebrates AFP

All at Arsenal were clearly delighted after achieving a significant three points but a few - now known as the 'celebration police' - became irked on the back of this.

'Get down the tunnel'

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was not best pleased with Odegaard's documentation of the result and urged the Arsenal players to tone down their actions.

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game, it's three points," he said afterwards.

"You've been brilliant, you're back in the title race. Get down the tunnel. I'm serious, honestly."

The Liverpool icon then continued his on-air views on social media by reposting Arsenal's celebrations with a jokey comment referencing Neil Warnock's famous quote: "By all means enjoy it, but enjoy it by being disciplined!"

It wasn't just Carragher, though, with beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys weighing in on Arsenal's conduct all the way from Qatar.

Keys has become quite a villain for Arsenal fans with the former Sky Sports anchor targeting Arteta for his behaviour during last season's title push. The Spaniard was in his line of sight once again.

"I understand today is worth celebrating - they've beaten one of the big teams and it's critical, the title race has opened up as a result," Keys told Jason McAteer, who initially poked the bear by joking if Arsenal had just won the league.

"But I do wish Arteta would, first of all, behave a lot better than he does. He's returned to behaving the way he was persistently last year before the rules were changed to check him and keep him in his dugout."

Sure, the celebrations may have looked a bit over the top compared to any old result, but it was a moment that Arsenal felt was big and well worth it.

They weren't exactly heavy favourites to beat Liverpool, especially as the visitors had looked formidable by riding a 15-game unbeaten streak, so it would have been nearly impossible for any fan to remain cool after that performance.

What happened to fun?

Of course, the prime time to go berserk in football is when a club wins a trophy and even then there are limited opportunities in a season for that to happen.

And when you have teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool that have been the experts in winning silverware of late, that opportunity narrows even more.

So if celebrating becomes restricted to just when a team lifts a trophy, that would make football pretty boring.

Football is about moments and emotion and there are countless iconic moments over the years that haven't necessarily led to silverware. Does that make them irrelevant?

Even more importantly, sport is a vehicle that allows people to briefly forget whatever worries they have in their normal lives.

Arsenal may not win the title but that moment to the club and the fans, that win would have been worth every second.

It's a short life so it's useless to darken these experiences for others because otherwise, what is the point of football altogether?