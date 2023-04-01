Palhinha stuns Arsenal as 10-man Fulham earn late point

Fulham were denied a first-ever away win over Arsenal as the points were shared after a tenacious Premier League battle at the Emirates Stadium.

Making his record-breaking 83rd consecutive PL appearance for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka’s day got off to a miserable start inside the first minute. A loose pass from the England international allowed Andreas Pereira to exploit the space vacated by Thomas Partey, leaving Aaron Ramsdale exposed as Periera’s effort caught him off guard for the game’s opener.

The Gunners set a relentless tempo as they searched for an equaliser, while Fulham maintained a significant threat of their own, exemplified by Raul Jimenez’s acrobatic attempt. Mikel Arteta’s side were beating down the Cottagers’ door as HT approached, but the visitors held on until the break after Martin Odegaard’s rifled shot was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Fulham’s backline were being pelted with rain and Arenal chances in equal measure, yet the scoreline remained unchanged at the hour mark. Marco Silva’s side had defended admirably but in the space of less than five minutes, all their work was undone.

A rash sliding challenge from Kenny Tete took out substitute Fabio Vieira in the box, allowing Saka to atone for his earlier mistake by firing home the resulting penalty. Vieira was instrumental once again as the Gunners took the lead, sliding a perfectly-weighted ball across the box for fellow substitute Eddie Nketiah to slot past Bernd Leno.

Calvin Bassey had put in a strong display but as the wheels came off for Fulham, the Nigerian international was dismissed for a second yellow card on his first start for his new club. With the points seemingly in the bag, João Palhinha caught Arsenal napping from a corner, sweeping in an equaliser with 87 minutes on the clock.

Both sides battled to the bitter end, but ultimately, there was nothing to separate them as Fulham rescued a dramatic point. Arsenal’s failure to hold onto their lead means they are unable to start a league campaign with three wins on the trot for a second season running.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)