Palmer shines yet again as Chelsea survive late scare to edge past Luton in thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Palmer shines yet again as Chelsea survive late scare to edge past Luton in thriller
Palmer shines yet again as Chelsea survive late scare to edge past Luton in thriller
Cole Palmer celebrates after giving Chelsea a 3-0 lead over Luton
Cole Palmer celebrates after giving Chelsea a 3-0 lead over Luton
AFP
Chelsea ended a run of four successive Premier League away defeats by beating Luton Town 3-2 in a thriller at Kenilworth Road that saw Mauricio Pochettino’s men come inches away from squandering a three-goal lead.

The Blues, who are now unbeaten in their final league game of the calendar year since 2011 (W8, D4), set their stall out early as Noni Madueke tested Thomas Kaminski inside the opening five minutes.

The Belgian goalkeeper was in action again shortly afterwards to deny Nicolas Jackson, but in trying to clear their lines, Luton’s Issa Kabore’s wayward pass picked out Cole Palmer, and the Englishman rifled into the far corner for the opener.

After a period of pressure from the Hatters failed to bear fruit, Chelsea showed a clinical edge that has been lacking in 2023, countering at speed to double their advantage.

Madueke received the ball on the right from Palmer, and after shuffling the ball onto his weaker foot, the winger slammed high into the net at the near post to score his first Blues goal from open play.

Match stats
Flashscore

The introduction of Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene at the interval certainly injected extra impetus into the hosts’ display, but creating chances was another matter entirely. Dorde Petrovic remained a spectator for large periods, even as Chong’s low cross rattled across the face of goal without a touch from a Luton attacker.

And the Hatters’ toothlessness in front of goal would soon be punished by another lethal Chelsea attack. Slotted through by Jackson, the ever-impressive Palmer rounded Kaminski and showed exceptional composure to keep the ball under his spell in the face of multiple challenges before slotting home his second.

Rob Edwards’ men never wilted, though, as Elijah Adebayo struck the bar from point-blank range before Ross Barkley headed home what appeared to be a consolation in the 80th minute.

Carlton Morris then followed in his strike partner’s footsteps in heading against the woodwork, before Adebayo slammed home the rebound after Alfie Doughty was brilliantly denied by Petrovic to sensationally reduce the deficit to one.

The visitors were stunned, and Luton’s pressure was relentless, but Chelsea finally held firm to end 2023 on a high while preventing the Hatters from escaping the relegation zone in the process.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Click here to see all the stats from the match.

Mentions
FootballLutonChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window
Luton atmosphere rekindles love for football, says 'romantic' Chelsea boss Pochettino
Man City sitting pretty during Premier League's festive fixtures
Show more
Football
Flashscore Awards: Spain named best women's team of the year for 2023
Football Tracker: Top-drawer Premier League and Serie A action wraps up year in style
Updated
Zambia's 2012 AFCON hero Stoppila Sunzu back in squad for upcoming finals
Rodri and Alvarez fire resurgent Manchester City past lowly Sheffield United
Transfer News LIVE: Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours resurface as January looms
Updated
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs and Saudi organisers
Updated
Celtic move eight points clear in Scottish Premiership with win over 10-man Rangers
From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva
Youcef Atal named in Algeria AFCON squad despite Nice controversy
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs and Saudi organisers
Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window
Football Tracker: Top-drawer Premier League and Serie A action wraps up year in style

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings