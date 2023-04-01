Penalties aplenty as Fulham leave Wolves in a spot of bother

Willian celebrates scoring Fulham's second goal from the penalty spot
Willian celebrates scoring Fulham's second goal from the penalty spot
Profimedia
Willian converted two second-half penalties to secure Fulham’s first Premier League win over Wolves since 2012 in a thrilling end-to-end contest, ending the Cottagers’ worrying run of four league matches without a victory.

Wherever Wolves go this term, action tends to follow. Gary O'Neil’s side have both scored and conceded in their last 10 consecutive matches, and the streak rolled over to 11 by the midpoint of the first half.

Alex Iwobi tapped in his first PL goal for Fulham to kick-start a frenzy of early activity, which continued when the red-hot Hwang Hee-Chan raced in behind, took his shot early and smashed the top of the crossbar.

Match stats
Flashscore

The South Korean is head and shoulders above his team-mates in Wolves’ scoring charts this term, but mere minutes after his miss, Matheus Cunha succeeded where he

failed by nodding in at the back post.

The visitors’ equaliser, however, was all about Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, whose dancing feet and pinpoint cross from the right flank served up Cunha’s third PL goal of the campaign on a plate.

The second period, for all its entertainment value, became a tale of three penalties.

Referee Michael Salisbury awarded a Fulham spot-kick first, penalising the unfortunate Nelson Semedo for a tackle on Tom Cairney, and Willian stepped up to calmly convert.

Hwang’s high-pressure moment came 20 minutes from the final whistle after a shove from Tim Ream, and while his powerful strike rippled the net, there was still time for one more twist as Joao Gomes’ clumsy challenge brought Willian to the spot yet again in second-half stoppage time.

With the Cottagers’ fourth league win of the season at stake, the Brazilian found the bottom corner to preserve his unblemished PL penalty record.

The result brings Fulham level on points with the visitors, both well clear of the relegation zone, and they will be thankful for the buffer as Wolves gear up for a daunting trip to Arsenal and Fulham prepare for a date with Liverpool.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFulhamWolves
