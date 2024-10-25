Pep Guardiola backs Man City's Phil Foden to emerge from slump

Pep Guardiola (53) believes Phil Foden (24) is set to emerge from his slump after the Manchester City forward admitted he has been suffering from burnout.

Foden was a key figure in City's Premier League title triumph last season, scoring 27 goals in all competitions to earn the Professional Footballers' Association player of the year award.

The midfielder has struggled to recapture that dynamic form this season and has started only one league game so far.

Foden revealed he has felt fatigued after his draining role in City's title success was immediately followed by England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

With little time to rest, he has been a shadow of himself after playing 69 games for club and country last term.

But Guardiola hopes his second goal this season in Wednesday's 5-0 rout of Sparta Prague in the Champions League was a sign he is finally getting back in the groove.

"I'm not concerned at all about how long it takes. When he is fine he will get it. He is a natural, incredible talent who solves the game for himself," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"In a career with many years already for Phil you have these bumps, these ups and downs. You try to make them smaller.

"In the game against Sparta, the first goal showed he figured it out. They are human beings, try to be patient. Let them know we are with them."

De Bruyne concern

Guardiola needs Foden at his best as forwards Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku have been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne will also miss this weekend's game, with Guardiola uncertain how long it will be before the Belgium midfielder is back in action.

De Bruyne, who has battled fitness issues for much of the past year, has been sidelined since coming off with a groin injury against Inter Milan on September 18.

"Hopefully he comes back soon, I don't know yet," said Guardiola. "I'd like to tell you but I don't know. I'm sorry."

As City try to keep pace with leaders Liverpool, while also competing in the Champions League and League Cup, Guardiola has to find a way to keep his players motivated for more mundane fixtures such as the visit from second-bottom Southampton.

The Spaniard conceded he would prefer to play a rival from the top half of the table immediately after a Champions League game to ensure the team remain fully focused.

"After Champions League games, I prefer to play teams who are better in the table because you focus more and not look at that. But it is what it is," he said.

"They have the courage to play and are brave with the ball. Wolves were at the bottom and we struggled to win."

Second-placed City have been boosted by the impressive form of 20-year-old Brazilian forward Savinho.

"What I like is he wants to be the best on the pitch, he has courage," Guardiola said.

"He is a young guy but he is here to be a really good player. That defines the very best. It aligns with the club's ambitions and he will get it."