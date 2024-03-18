Pep Guardiola focused on 'final' against Arsenal following international break

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola focused on 'final' against Arsenal following international break
Pep Guardiola focused on 'final' against Arsenal following international break
Man City trail Arsenal by a point
Man City trail Arsenal by a point
Reuters
Manchester City are still in the running to pick up two trophies at Wembley this season but manager Pep Guardiola (53) said all his focus is on their Premier League clash with title rivals Arsenal at the end of the month, a match he described as a "final".

City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals next month, as well as Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which has its title decider at Wembley this season.

Guardiola, however, said he was not looking past their next league fixture against Mikel Arteta's side on March 31.

"One step at a time," he told City's website. "We have a final against Arsenal.

"I don't want to think too much in the future right now. It's been an intense period."

Top of the Premier League
Flashscore

Guardiola said he hoped all his players return from the international break fit and ready for the match against Arsenal, who lead the league on goal difference from Liverpool with City a point further back.

"I will not watch the (International) games. I will rest and when they arrive we will see which players survive," he added.

"When we come back we will have three days to prepare for the game against Arsenal. Let's go"

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal's dramatic shootout victory over Porto can fuel Premier League title bid
Tight race fuelling Manchester City's title bid, says Kyle Walker
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
Show more
Football
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says Turkish league violence unacceptable
Will Still hails Junya Ito for 'mental strength' amid sexual assault claim
Football Tracker: PSG, Barcelona & Manchester United go into the break on a high
Updated
Barcelona cruise to victory against Atletico Madrid in ill-tempered affair
Juan Jesus scores late equaliser for Napoli as Inter drop points in Serie A
Ten Hag hopes landmark Liverpool win can be Manchester United turning point
Fourth place finish not the goal for Tottenham, says style-focused Postecoglou
Pochettino pleads with Chelsea fans to 'trust' him after Leicester scare
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG, Barcelona & Manchester United go into the break on a high
Diallo nets late in extra time as Manchester United beat Liverpool in FA Cup epic
Medvedev ready to go above and beyond to beat Alcaraz and claim maiden Indian Wells title
Carlos Alcaraz crushes Daniil Medvedev in second set to retain Indian Wells title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings