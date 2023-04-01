Pep Guardiola offers Man City fan a chance to coach during 1-0 win over Newcastle

Pep Guardiola offers Man City fan a chance to coach during 1-0 win over Newcastle
Reuters
A Manchester City fan got an unexpected offer of a chance to coach the team from Pep Guardiola after the Spaniard declined to make any substitutions during his side's 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United.

Guardiola's side won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday by defeating La Liga side Sevilla on penalties, and they faced a quick turnaround to face Newcastle late on Saturday evening at the Etihad.

However, despite the recovery time being less than optimal, Guardiola made no substitutions as his side scored a comfortable 1-0 win over the visiting Magpies.

"He (the fan) said to me 'Make a sub', I said come sit here and do it. The game was in a good tempo, a good rhythm," Guardiola told broadcaster TNT, who showed footage of the interaction during the broadcast.

"I didn't see the players too tired. It wasn't easy to make the changes so I didn't do it."

Guardiola's side looked a class above Newcastle throughout, passing their way through the visitors' press and cutting them open with through balls from Phil Foden, who was deployed in a playmaker role.

"Phil is a reality as a player, he can play many positions. He is a real threat. I am really pleased. The way he behaves with everyone. The mentality is always there. That is the most important thing," Guardiola said.

Their second league victory in a row sees City move into second place behind surprise leaders Brighton & Hove Albion, and having secured their first trophy of the season in midweek, the mood is good in the City camp.

"Now a long week to rest a little bit and prepare for the future... Everyone is fantastic, what can I say? It means a lot to all of us," Guardiola said.

