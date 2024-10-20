Advertisement
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's late winner deserved and rightly-ruled

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's late winner deserved and rightly-ruled

Manchester City are unbeaten in 31 leagues games
Manchester City are unbeaten in 31 leagues games
Manchester City's contentious last-minute winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday was both correctly ruled and deserved reward for his players' patience, manager Pep Guardiola (53) said.

With City seemingly heading to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Molineux despite their dominance of possession, John Stones headed a 95th-minute corner past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Referee Chris Kavanagh first disallowed the goal as City midfielder Bernardo Silva was close to Sa, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) deemed he was not blocking the line of vision and Kavanagh rescinded his decision.

"Bernardo isn't disturbing the position ... Sa had the perfect vision. The taker from Phil (Foden) and the header were magnificent," said Guardiola, who wildly celebrated the 2-1 win that put City top of the league, at least before Liverpool's game later on Sunday, and set a club record of 31 league games unbeaten.

"We are not used to winning games at the end, like (former manager) Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool where it happened many times. It is a good flavour for us," he told media.

Guardiola's team had 78% possession against a Wolves side fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and desperate to hang on once they had taken an early lead.

"With 11 players in the penalty spot, literally it is so difficult," Guardiola said, recalling that his team had lost at Molineux last season. "But we were patient .. We are who we are and that is so nice."

He was, however, sympathetic to his opponents.

"We have been in that position, when you lose at the end. But this is the game," Guardiola said. "We played the way we want to play and it is a joy to be here, to score in the last 50 seconds and go top of the league."

With Sparta Prague up next in the Champions League on Wednesday, Guardiola said he did not think injured defender Kyle Walker or midfielder Kevin de Bruyne would be ready.

"We have a few days' training, but don't think so," he said.

Match-winner Stones, who also scored a crucial last-minute equaliser against Arsenal last month, was thrilled with his headed goal from a corner, saying the team had been working hard on set pieces.

"Hopefully this is the start of many more. It is a vital part of the game at both ends of the pitch and really pleasing for me personally to get the winner after such a difficult game," he said.

"I thought it had been chalked off. I tried to speak to the ref but he had a lot of people around him. For me it is the right call. Obviously I am going to be biased but I thought it should stand."

