Pep Guardiola thrilled to have Erling Haaland back on the scoresheet after long layoff

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pep Guardiola thrilled to have Erling Haaland back on the scoresheet after long layoff
Pep Guardiola thrilled to have Erling Haaland back on the scoresheet after long layoff
Haaland scored a brace against Everton
Haaland scored a brace against Everton
Reuters
While Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has often said that nothing shocks him about his bulldozer of a goalscorer Erling Haaland (23), the manager was pleasantly surprised to see the striker back on the scoresheet so soon after a long injury lay-off.

The Norwegian, who missed almost two months with a broken bone in his foot, scored a brace in City's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday to propel them to provisional top spot in the Premier League.

Haaland had not scored since November 28th. He injured his foot on December 6th against Aston Villa and did not play again until their January 31st match against Burnley.

"I cannot imagine him two months stopped and moving this huge body and be in shape again, but he is back. I think he is going to help," Guardiola said.

"I told him be positive and the situations will come. The first goal is a little bit careless but the finishing is incredible and the finishing for the second was incredible as well.

"It is really important for us, having Erling with us."

With his 15th and 16th goals of the season on Saturday, the striker also reclaimed sole possession of top spot on the league's scorers list.

Match stats
Flashscore

Kevin De Bruyne, recently back from hamstring surgery that sidelined the standout midfielder for five months, set up Haaland's second goal and the fierce twosome looked as if they had barely missed a beat - bad news for other teams in the tight title race.

Haaland and teammates were frustrated by Everton before he finally broke the deadlock with the team's first shot on target in the 71st minute.

"He has to be positive all the time. Not because we don't want to create chances all the time. Sometimes the openings are good and we cannot do it," Guardiola said. "The difference in life... the next one be positive, in the second half the body language was 1,000 times better and that is everything in sport."

Guardiola said he was expecting a stiff test from Everton, which made the victory all the more satisfying.

"We talked at halftime and I told them, 'What do you expect, to come here and win 5-0? Come on. Life is tough and football is tough.'

"I love to win these type of games... to win these types of games, suffering and knowing how difficult is everything, in the Premier League, in life, nothing is for granted. (Just because) you win five games doesn't mean you're going to win today. People are aware how they celebrated the goals how difficult it was."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester CityEverton
Related Articles
Thiago injury 'not good news', says Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Burnley clash
Haaland haunts Everton to secure three points for Manchester City
Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City not to take struggling Everton for granted
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: PSG lead against Lille, South Africa and D.R. Congo all square
Updated
Bruno Guimaraes scores twice as Newcastle fend off spirited Forest
Super Bayer Leverkusen batter Bayern Munich to go five points clear at Bundesliga summit
Real Madrid run riot to burst Girona's title challenge bubble
Postecoglou salutes impact of 'world-class' Son in win over Brighton
Inter stretch lead at Serie A summit after battling past Roma in six-goal thriller
Qatar retain Asian Cup crown as Akram Afif hat-trick sinks underdogs Jordan
Updated
Liverpool hit three past struggling Burnley to return to Premier League summit
Spurs come from behind to beat Brighton through dramatic last-gasp Johnson strike
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG lead against Lille, South Africa and D.R. Congo all square
Simona Halep says truth will come out after doping ban appeal
WTA roundup: Top seed falls in Transylvania as home favourite Bogdan progresses
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings