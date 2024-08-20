Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards

Phil Foden and Cole Palmer win PFA Player of the Year awards

Updated
Phil Foden after winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award
Phil Foden after winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award Peter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia
Manchester City's Phil Foden (24) has been crowned the 2022/23 PFA Player of the Year, while Chelsea's Cole Palmer (22) took home the Young Player of the Year award at Manchester's Opera House on Tuesday evening.

It marks the first time since the 2009/10 season that both top men's awards have been won by English players.

Foden's stellar campaign, which saw him net 19 goals in 35 Premier League matches, played a pivotal role in City's historic fourth consecutive title win. At just 23, he became the youngest player to clinch six league championships.

"To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for. To be recognised this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me," Foden said.

"I also want to pay special thanks to Pep, the City coaches and all my teammates as they help me to try and get better every single day."

Foden has set his sights on a fifth successive Premier League crown after City started their title defence with a 2-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday.

"Last season was another very special one for everyone at the Club but now all our focus is concentrated on trying to achieve more success this term," he said.

Foden also won the 2023-24 Premier League player of the season award and was named the Football Writers' Association footballer of the year.

Manchester City director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: "Everyone here is so thrilled to see Phil win this award. To have your fellow professionals recognise you in such a way is very special.

"Phil embodies everything we stand for at Manchester City. He is a supremely talented player but is someone who always strives to seek to improve.

"He is a very humble guy who is hugely popular throughout the Club. We are all very proud of him."

The Stockport-born midfielder has now added the PFA Player of the Year trophy to his collection, having previously won the Young Player award twice.

His dominance was further cemented by winning the Premier League Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year awards.

Foden beat out stiff competition from City teammates Erling Haaland and Rodri, as well as Chelsea's Palmer, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

While Palmer missed out on the top prize, his impressive debut season at Chelsea was rewarded with the Young Player of the Year award.

The 22-year-old's 22 goals in 34 Premier League matches earned him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024, where he found the net in the final.

Palmer defeated Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Manchester United duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, former Crystal Palace player Michael Olise, and Brighton's Joao Pedro for the accolade.

In the women's categories, Manchester City's Khadija Shaw claimed the Player of the Year award, while Manchester United's Grace Clinton was named Young Player of the Year.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePalmer ColeFoden PhilManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
The Regista: Enzo Maresca system offers potential for Chelsea in Manchester City defeat
Premier League talking points: City begin season with win, Arsenal off to dream start
No room for everyone says new Chelsea manager Maresca after Sterling dropped
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham nearing move for Berge, Atletico closing in on Gallagher
Updated
Southampton sign midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon on five-year deal
Sao Paulo police decide not to indict Man United's Antony in domestic violence case
Alexis Mac Allister offers tactical change after Liverpool's win over Ipswich
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker
Premier League Player of the Week: Bukayo Saka shines on opening weekend
Team of the Week: Thuram & Galeno impress as Fujimoto hits treble on opening weekend
Premier League Team of the Week: Havertz, Saka and Kovacic impress
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham nearing move for Berge, Atletico closing in on Gallagher
World number one Jannik Sinner cleared of wrongdoing after failed drug tests
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Fenerbahce steal the headlines as Besiktas lay down marker
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings