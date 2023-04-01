Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window
Pochettino says 'crazy to think' he won't be involved in Chelsea's January transfer window
Pochettino has called for Chelsea to be active this January
Pochettino has called for Chelsea to be active this January
Profimedia
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is confident of having a say when the Premier League side embarks on strengthening the squad in the January transfer window, insisting there is "good communication" with the club's hierarchy.

The Argentine, who was hired in May, previously called the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve, having already spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) on new players since a US-led takeover in 2022.

Chelsea have three wins in a row at Stamford Bridge in the league, ending a long run of poor home form that stretched back into last season, when they finished 12th. They now sit 10th after picking up 25 points from 19 matches.

Premier League table
Flashscore

"It's obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won't be involved in any decisions for the future in my area," Pochettino told reporters.

"Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved."

As many as 12 players moved away from west London on permanent deals while 11 arrived, including Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez.

When asked if he expects a calmer window than last summer, Pochettino said: "Yes, of course. It's not only my advice, it is about how we are sharing with the owners and the sporting directors.

"There is very good communication, we talk every single day and we will take decisions because we are all agreed."

Chelsea next face promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road later on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePochettino MauricioChelseaLuton
Related Articles
Luton atmosphere rekindles love for football, says 'romantic' Chelsea boss Pochettino
Chelsea forward Nkunku not ready to start games, says manager Pochettino
Can Mudryk become a worldbeater? How Poch, Chilwell and Chelsea can make it happen
Show more
Football
From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva
Football Tracker: Final weekend of 2023 arrives with big fixtures in England and Italy
Updated
Youcef Atal named in Algeria AFCON squad despite Nice controversy
Flashscore's Best of 2023: Napoli win Scudetto and Australia dominate the cricketing world
Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Mikel Arteta
Bournemouth's Hamed Traore sidelined after contracting malaria
Inter drop points against Genoa despite rare Arnautovic strike
Nigeria recall skipper Ahmed Musa for African Cup of Nations finals
Monza frustrate Napoli as sides battle to stalemate
Most Read
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Editors' Picks: The Return of Rafa the standout story as 2023 becomes 2024
PDC World Championship: Smith dumped out but Anderson through, MVG downs Bunting

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings