Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league
Premier League clubs to prioritise new financial system, confirms league
Premier League trophy
Premier League trophy
Reuters
The Premier League clubs agreed to prioritise their efforts around a new financial system, the league said on Monday, after no agreement was reached during shareholders' meeting.

The British media reported that the league has failed to agree to a new financial settlement at the meeting on Monday as the planned vote was scrapped when it became clear it would not be supported by the required majority of 14 clubs.

"At a Premier League Shareholders' meeting today clubs agreed to prioritise the swift development and implementation of a new League-wide financial system," the league said in a statement.

"Alongside this, Premier League clubs also re-confirmed their commitment to securing a sustainably funded financial agreement with the EFL, subject to the new financial system being formally approved by clubs."

The English top-tier clubs were warned by the British government to reach agreement for a new financial deal with Football League (EFL) teams or have one imposed on them by an independent Football Regulator.

The league and clubs also reaffirmed their commitment to the wider game, the Premier League added, which includes £1.6 billion ($2.05 billion) distributed to all levels of football across the current three-year cycle.

Mentions
FootballPremier League
Related Articles
Rodri continues to extend incredible unbeaten streak with Manchester City
Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal lead Liverpool and Manchester City in title race
History-chasing Manchester City relishing Premier League title battle, says Rodri
Show more
Football
Barcelona will face a better Napoli side than in the first leg, says Calzona
Barcelona face biggest game of the season against Napoli, says Xavi
EXCLUSIVE: Ze Roberto on Brazil's new direction & Bayer Leverkusen's success
Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations hero Haller to miss next two friendlies
The Regista: Energy and tactical tweaks inspire Liverpool's comeback against City
Serie A side Lecce sack manager Roberto D'Aversa after headbutting incident
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United and Lazio to struggle, Brest favourites against Lens
Granit Xhaka 'using Arsenal pain' to propel Bayer Leverkusen's title run
How the Premier League title race stands with 10 games to play

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings