Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League Player of the Week: Saka shines in Arsenal comeback

Premier League Player of the Week: Saka shines in Arsenal comeback

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo SakaČTK / AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Marek Kratochvil
Bukayo Saka (23) is our latest Premier League Player of the Week after contributing to all three Arsenal goals in their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Earning a week-high 9.1 player rating, Saka came away with a goal and two assists to spark the Gunners' comeback after falling 1-0 down to the struggling Saints.

Saka got the wheels in motion by feeding the in-form Kai Havertz after a Southampton player was dispossessed in midfield before notching a top assist 10 minutes later.

He put in a perfect cross to the back post which was squeezed in by Gabriel Martinelli and from there Arsenal never looked back, with Saka getting the insurance goal on 88 minutes to cap a scintillating display.

Saka vs Southampton
Saka vs SouthamptonOpta by Stats Perform / ČTK / AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Saka came away from the game with his sixth and seventh assists of the season, putting him two clear of his next closest competitor in Cole Palmer.

Saka will now link up with the England squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Finland before Arsenal return to domestic action at Bournemouth on October 19th.

See our Premier League Team of the Week here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBukayo SakaArsenalSouthampton
Related Articles
Arsenal stage stirring second-half comeback to down Southampton as Saka stars
Manchester United manager Ten Hag faces make-or-break trip to Aston Villa
Arsenal boss Arteta hails side's consistency and red-hot Havertz
Show more
Football
Andres Iniesta confirms retirement from football with touching video
EXCLUSIVE: Yemi Olanrewaju wary of Black Bulls, says Enyimba are ready for Zamalek & Al Masry
Manchester City claim partial win over Premier League on APT rules
Updated
Garnacho out of Argentina squad with knee problem, Buonanotte called up
Deschamps delight as 'light back on' for Pogba after doping ban
CAF inter-club competitions: Orlando Pirates to face Al Ahly, Enyimba draw Zamalek
Updated
Team of the Week: Saka shines as Serie A hat-trick heroes steal the show
Former Netherlands and Barcelona star Neeskens passes away aged 73
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Tolu Arokodare discusses life at Genk and his hopes of a Nigeria call-up
Most Read
Football Tracker: Sociedad draw with Atleti as Fiorentina see off AC Milan
Coco Gauff crushes Karolina Muchova in straight sets to win China Open
From Saka delight to Spurs' crumble: Top talking points from the Premier League
Manchester United defender Evans admits Ten Hag pressure 'does affect players'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings