Premier League Player of the Week: Saka shines in Arsenal comeback

Bukayo Saka (23) is our latest Premier League Player of the Week after contributing to all three Arsenal goals in their 3-1 win over Southampton.

Earning a week-high 9.1 player rating, Saka came away with a goal and two assists to spark the Gunners' comeback after falling 1-0 down to the struggling Saints.

Saka got the wheels in motion by feeding the in-form Kai Havertz after a Southampton player was dispossessed in midfield before notching a top assist 10 minutes later.

He put in a perfect cross to the back post which was squeezed in by Gabriel Martinelli and from there Arsenal never looked back, with Saka getting the insurance goal on 88 minutes to cap a scintillating display.

Saka came away from the game with his sixth and seventh assists of the season, putting him two clear of his next closest competitor in Cole Palmer.

Saka will now link up with the England squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Greece and Finland before Arsenal return to domestic action at Bournemouth on October 19th.

