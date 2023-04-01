Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees and bad behaviour

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees and bad behaviour
Premier League to clamp down on players harassing referees and bad behaviour
Premier League referee Robert Jones
Premier League referee Robert Jones
Profimedia
Premier League players have been warned they face harsher punishments for harassing referees as part of a raft of measures aimed at stamping out bad behaviour on the pitch.

English football's authorities aim to "reset" the attitude from players and managers towards officials in the coming season.

A series of measures intended to tackle the issue were revealed on Monday ahead of the Premier League campaign kicking off on August 11th.

The new 'Participant Charter' empowers referees to take tougher action against unacceptable behaviour, backed up by stronger disciplinary action from the Football Association.

Serious and repeat offenders can expect to face increased financial penalties, while referees will be encouraged to issue at least a yellow card if they are surrounded by two or more players.

Managers can also expect to be punished if they leave the technical area on the touchline to "enter the pitch to confront any match official at half-time or full-time".

"We want players, managers and fans to continue showing their passion, but these new measures have been introduced to ensure that the line is not crossed when it comes to on-field and technical area behaviour," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham added: "Football has the power to unite and inspire all those that play and watch the game. However, sometimes, this can be negatively impacted by a small minority of players, coaches and fans.

"Our collective approach is to reset this behaviour on the pitch and from the sidelines, whilst giving our referees the respect and protection that they deserve."

Off the field, clubs in the Premier League and the Football League will seek stronger sanctions against fans found to be involved in football tragedy abuse, such as chanting about the Hillsborough or Munich disasters.

"Incidents such as dangerous conduct, discrimination, and chanting about football-related tragedies have no place in our game - and can lead to football bans and potential criminal action," Bullingham said.

Mentions
FootballPremier League
Related Articles
Saint-Maximin leaves Newcastle to join Saudi side Al-Ahli on permanent deal
Rashford considered leaving Manchester United before Ten Hag's arrival changed mindset
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund
Show more
Football
Austrian defender Maximilian Wober joins Gladbach on one-year loan from Leeds
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern to hold crunch Kane talks, Al-Hilal make huge offer for Osimhen
Updated
Netherlands aiming to cruise past Vietnam to dodge red-hot Sweden in last 16
Ireland's Vera Pauw insists he takes charge despite skipper's intervention
Sam Kerr motivated Australia team-mates with important pre-match message, says manager
Canada's early exit came down to pressure and belief, says manager Priestman
Nigeria manager disappointed with draw but grateful to advance in World Cup
England will 'find a way' without injured Keira Walsh in final group game
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Updated
Nigeria secure spot in knockout stages after drab stalemate with Ireland
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern to hold crunch Kane talks, Al-Hilal make huge offer for Osimhen
Australia find their a-game to top Group B and knock Canada out of World Cup
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Man City beaten by Atletico Madrid in intense Seoul friendly

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |