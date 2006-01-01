Premier League to trial Squad Cost Rules in 2024-25 campaign

  Premier League to trial Squad Cost Rules in 2024-25 campaign

Premier League to trial Squad Cost Rules in 2024-25 campaign

Premier League clubs had agreed in principle to introduce squad cost ratio rules to replace PSR in April
England's top-flight clubs have agreed to trial an alternative league-wide financial system alongside the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2024-25 season on a "non-binding basis", the Premier League said on Thursday.

The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken in Thursday's Premier League's Annual General Meeting, where they also voted in favour of keeping Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

SCR is meant to regulate a club's on-pitch spending to 85% of its revenue and net profit/loss on player sales while TBA is being trialled to "protect the competitive balance" of the league.

"This will enable the League and clubs to fully evaluate the system, including the operation of UEFA's equivalent new financial regulations, and to complete its consultation with all relevant stakeholders," the Premier League said.

"The overall system aims to improve and preserve clubs' financial sustainability and the competitive balance of the Premier League... and support clubs' competitiveness in UEFA club competitions."

In April, Premier League clubs had agreed in principle to introduce squad cost ratio rules to replace PSR.

However, the league said PSR will remain in place next season.

According to Premier League guidelines, clubs are at risk of breaching PSR if they incur more than 105 million pounds ($134.10 million) in losses over three seasons, which amounts to 35 million pounds annually.

"TBA is a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season," the league added.

"It is designed to be a pre-emptive measure to protect the competitive balance of the Premier League. This protection is intended not to have an impact unless significant revenue divergence of clubs occurs."

