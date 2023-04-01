PSG considering Ilkay Gundogan signing to strengthen their squad this summer

Eliott Lafleur

Ilkay Gundogan (32) is set to become a free agent on June 30th and given his performances this season, he could be one of the bargains of the 2023 summer transfer window. According to the latest reports in the French press, the German midfielder is on Paris Saint-Germain's radar.

With a Champions League final to play for on Saturday, his mind is obviously elsewhere, especially given that he is Manchester City's captain, and Gundogan probably does not yet know where he will be playing in 2023/24. But perhaps it could be in Ligue 1, with PSG seemingly interested in him.

According to L'Équipe, the former Borussia Dortmund player is in the sights of the reigning French champions. However, he would like to go to Barcelona - his dream club. And if that does not materialise, he could look instead towards a contract extension at City.

Finally, the possible arrival of Julian Nagelsmann in the Parisian dugout could make things easier for the directors given the former Bayern Munich coach knows the City player well.