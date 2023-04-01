Quick-fire Newcastle stun woeful Chelsea to move back into top six

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Quick-fire Newcastle stun woeful Chelsea to move back into top six
Quick-fire Newcastle stun woeful Chelsea to move back into top six
Joelinton celebrates after giving Newcastle a 3-1 lead over Chelsea
Joelinton celebrates after giving Newcastle a 3-1 lead over Chelsea
AFP
Newcastle United won their fifth Premier League (PL) home game in a row by emphatically defeating Chelsea 4-1 at St. James’ Park, moving into the top-six as a result.

The international break came at a good time for the Magpies, whose squad was decimated by injuries before the hiatus. Partially rejuvenated, they took the lead on 13 minutes here through Alexander Isak on his return from injury, assisted by young Lewis Miley on just his second-ever PL start.

The Swede beat the offside trap and rifled his shot into the top corner after the through pass - his seventh league goal this season.

However, Chelsea levelled midway through the first half with a fabulous Raheem Sterling free-kick - only the second he has ever scored in his career.

This topsy-turvy affair showed no signs of slowing down, and Joelinton really should have put the Magpies back in front, but he somehow headed wide when free at the back post. Kieran Trippier then tried to replicate Sterling’s effort, but the set-piece specialist could only strike his effort against the bar.

Chelsea won another free-kick on the edge of the box at the start of the second period, but inexplicably, Sterling gave the chance to Reece James.

The right-back inevitably fired off target, and the visitors would pay a heavy price. Eddie Howe’s men scored two quickfire goals just after the hour mark, first Jamaal Lascelles heading in Anthony Gordon’s cross, before Joelinton pounced on a huge Thiago Silva error to fire home just 90 seconds later.

Match stats
Flashscore

Things went from bad to worse for Mauricio Pochettino’s side when James was sent off after receiving his second booking of the game, and their hellish afternoon only deteriorated further when Gordon added a fourth after cutting inside and bending a fine effort into the far corner.

Newcastle had only won one of their previous six H2Hs against Chelsea, so this was a real statement victory, while defeat means the Blues’ four-game unbeaten away run comes to an end, and they stay in 10th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Other Premier League results

Burnley 1 West Ham 2

Luton 2 Crystal Palace 1

Nottingham Forest 2 Brighton 3

Sheffield United 1 Bournemouth 3

Mentions
FootballNewcastle UtdChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Managers should be 'more involved' in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
Nkunku and Lavia still absent for Chelsea's trip to Newcastle, says Pochettino
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Show more
Football
Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri questions his future after poor run of results
Football Tracker: Havertz sends Arsenal top, Milan and Atletico edge wins
Updated
AC Milan return to third in Serie A after cagey win over top four rivals Fiorentina
Ramsdale showed courage, says Arteta after keeper's nervy return at Brentford
Haaland hits new record but Manchester City lose top spot to Arsenal
Super sub Havertz sends Arsenal top with battling win at Brentford
Napoli claim big win against Atalanta to climb into top four on Mazzarri's return
Granit Xhaka says playing under Xabi Alonso for Leverkusen 'a dream'
Liverpool's Klopp says Nunez's heated moment with Guardiola was just 'emotions'
Simone Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter's crunch clash with Juve
Most Read
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Tennis Tracker: Sinner the double winner as Italy set up Davis Cup final with Australia
Disgruntled Djokovic refused a doping test before his Davis Cup quarter-final match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings