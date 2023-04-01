Quick-fire Newcastle stun woeful Chelsea to move back into top six

Newcastle United won their fifth Premier League (PL) home game in a row by emphatically defeating Chelsea 4-1 at St. James’ Park, moving into the top-six as a result.

The international break came at a good time for the Magpies, whose squad was decimated by injuries before the hiatus. Partially rejuvenated, they took the lead on 13 minutes here through Alexander Isak on his return from injury, assisted by young Lewis Miley on just his second-ever PL start.

The Swede beat the offside trap and rifled his shot into the top corner after the through pass - his seventh league goal this season.

However, Chelsea levelled midway through the first half with a fabulous Raheem Sterling free-kick - only the second he has ever scored in his career.

This topsy-turvy affair showed no signs of slowing down, and Joelinton really should have put the Magpies back in front, but he somehow headed wide when free at the back post. Kieran Trippier then tried to replicate Sterling’s effort, but the set-piece specialist could only strike his effort against the bar.

Chelsea won another free-kick on the edge of the box at the start of the second period, but inexplicably, Sterling gave the chance to Reece James.

The right-back inevitably fired off target, and the visitors would pay a heavy price. Eddie Howe’s men scored two quickfire goals just after the hour mark, first Jamaal Lascelles heading in Anthony Gordon’s cross, before Joelinton pounced on a huge Thiago Silva error to fire home just 90 seconds later.

Things went from bad to worse for Mauricio Pochettino’s side when James was sent off after receiving his second booking of the game, and their hellish afternoon only deteriorated further when Gordon added a fourth after cutting inside and bending a fine effort into the far corner.

Newcastle had only won one of their previous six H2Hs against Chelsea, so this was a real statement victory, while defeat means the Blues’ four-game unbeaten away run comes to an end, and they stay in 10th.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

