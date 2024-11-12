Release clause could see Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres secure move away in January

Gyokeres is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres (26) could be sold in January.

The Swedish forward is a hot property in Europe and is wanted by a host of top clubs, including Arsenal and PSG.

The Portuguese club’s president Frederico Varandas admits a move away is possible, but only in the summer.

Gyokeres' recent stats Flashscore

He stated recently: "I can't promise anything. If a club arrives and pays the release clause (£83million), if he wants to go… he will go.

"But I do not think this will happen in January."