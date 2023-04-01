Richarlison haunts former club as Spurs claim narrow win over Everton to go fourth

Ex-Everton striker Richarlison scored his fifth league goal of the season to help condemn his former employers to a 2-1 Premier League defeat as Tottenham delivered a third consecutive victory in their final outing before Christmas.

After recording four consecutive top-flight wins without conceding, the Toffees came into the contest looking to produce another strong defensive display.

However, their hopes of claiming a fifth successive PL clean sheet were quashed by Richarlison in the ninth minute. The former Everton man guided the ball in from Brennan Johnson’s square pass to register his fourth goal in his last three appearances.

After conceding an early opener, the visitors went close to carving out a swift equaliser when Dominic Calvert-Lewin met Vitaliy Mykolenko’s inviting delivery, only for Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to make a fine stop.

From threatening to restore parity, Sean Dyche’s charges quickly found themselves two down following Son Heung-min’s 11th goal of the season. The South Korea international slotted home from a rebound after Jordan Pickford had denied Johnson from a well-worked short corner.

With the Toffees left with a mountain to climb, Jack Harrison spurned a golden opportunity to pull a goal back in first-half stoppage time when he saw his left-foot shot kept out by the resolute Vicario.

Key stats from the match at full time
Flashscore

The Toffees finally breached Vicario’s defences in the opening stages of the second period. However, to the dismay of the travelling support, Calvert Lewin’s 51st-minute strike was chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

Everton then experienced more frustration as James Garner scraped the outside of the post with a driven effort.

Their persistence eventually paid dividends in the 82nd minute when a corner broke to Andre Gomes, who drove the ball into the bottom corner to mark his first appearance of the season with a goal.

Although they desperately searched for a second, Everton’s quest for an equaliser ultimately proved fruitless, as their four-game winning league run came to a disappointing end.

While the Toffees remain down in 16th place, Spurs climb above Manchester City and into fourth position.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Get all of our stats from this match here!

