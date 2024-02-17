Rodri's late goal salvages a point for wasteful Manchester City against Chelsea

Rodri's (27) late goal gave Manchester City a 1-1 draw with Chelsea as Pep Guardiola's side missed out on a chance to move level on points with Arsenal.

Having seen title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal register impressive away wins earlier in the day, Guardiola’s men knew there was no room for error against their West London visitors.

Erling Haaland came close to giving the hosts a dream start inside the opening quarter-hour, but the Norwegian talisman directed a close-range header uncharacteristically over the bar.

Despite seeing little of the ball, Chelsea showed plenty of attacking intent in the final third, and Nicolas Jackson spurned a glorious opportunity to put the visitors ahead when his one-on-one effort was thwarted by Ederson.

Undeterred by that miss, Chelsea continued to soak up the pressure from the hosts while posing a threat at the other end, and their superb first-half showing was rewarded with a breakthrough three minutes before half-time.

Jackson did brilliantly to release Raheem Sterling, and the former City man cut inside Kyle Walker before finding the far corner with a clinical finish.

Key stats from Saturday's draw at the Etihad Stadium Opta by StatsPerform

Determined to find a swift response, Guardiola’s side came flying out the blocks in the early stages of the second half, but Kevin De Bruyne could only bend a sublime free-kick inches over the bar.

Chelsea remained a threat on the break, however, and Ederson came to City’s rescue, reacting impressively to prevent Walker from diverting the ball into his own net before denying Ben Chilwell’s follow-up attempt.

Grateful for that narrow escape, the hosts looked to up the ante with time ticking into the final half-hour, but Haaland’s frustrating evening continued as he somehow missed the target with a free header in the six-yard box.

The one-way traffic showed no signs of slowing down, and City’s pressure finally paid dividends with seven minutes remaining, as Rodri pounced on a loose ball to rifle home a thunderous strike beyond Đorđe Petrovic.

That set up a fascinating finale, but despite sustained pressure from the hosts, a winning goal ultimately proved a step too far, as the Chelsea rearguard held firm to secure a deserved point.

The result extends City's unbeaten league run at home to 23 matches, but leaves them four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, while Chelsea remain winless in the last eight meetings with the Premier League champions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Axel Disasi (Chelsea)

