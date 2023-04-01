Roy Hodgson apologises for calling Crystal Palace fans 'spoiled' over post-loss booing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Roy Hodgson apologises for calling Crystal Palace fans 'spoiled' over post-loss booing
Roy Hodgson apologises for calling Crystal Palace fans 'spoiled' over post-loss booing
Hodgson is under pressure
Hodgson is under pressure
Reuters
Manager Roy Hodgson has apologised for calling Crystal Palace fans "spoiled" after they booed the team following Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Bournemouth.

Palace are winless since a November 4 victory at Burnley, losing their last three home games and slipping to 14th in the league after a bright start to the season with wins over Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The fans have been spoiled here in recent times," Hodgson had said after the Bournemouth loss. "They're used to seeing us do very well at home."

The former Liverpool and Inter Milan said on Friday that he regretted those remarks.

"I am distressed by my comments and choice of word," he told reporters.

"I would be devastated if they didn't think I appreciated them. I can understand their frustration so I owe them an apology because they've been so good to me during my five years at the club."

Hodgson's first stint at Palace ended in 2021 after the team placed 14th in back-to-back seasons. He returned in March 2023 and broke a 12-game winless streak to earn 18 points in 10 games. Palace finished 11th, their best since Hodgson's first season.

Palace visit second-placed Liverpool on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Klopp happy with Liverpool progress despite hurdles in season of transition
Aston Villa's fortress and title credentials face tough Arsenal test
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool to get the ball rolling on Saturday action
Updated
Tottenham's Postecoglou not bothered by 'Spursy' tag after winless run
Real Madrid's Vinicius and Camavinga likely to return in January, says Ancelotti
Chelsea need to improve at defending crosses, says 'really upset' Pochettino
Cristiano Ronaldo marks his 1,200th game in style as Al Nassr bounce back
Gatti gets the goal as Juventus edge Napoli in Turin to go top of Serie A
Belgium, Germany and Netherlands submit joint bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Updated
Messi mania highlights 'spectacular' year for MLS, says commissioner
Most Read
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Ten Hag urges United squad to emulate Maguire and McTominay's commitment

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings