Salah's second-half turnaround should surprise no-one, says Klopp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Salah's second-half turnaround should surprise no-one, says Klopp
Salah's second-half turnaround should surprise no-one, says Klopp
Klopp knows what to expect from Salah
Klopp knows what to expect from Salah
Reuters
Nobody should be surprised Mohamed Salah (31) was able to recover from missing a penalty to score twice in a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday that gave Premier League leaders Liverpool a three-point cushion, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Salah missed a spot kick in a frustrating, goalless first half but changed his boots at half-time before breaking the deadlock with a 49th-minute strike and then converting a penalty in the 86th for 151 Premier League goals at Liverpool.

"We should not be really surprised that Mo can change a game, can improve in the game, because he did it hundreds of times," Klopp told reporters.

"But it's just a really good example. The more goals you have, the more you're used to missing chances and the more you just understand what you have to do keep going and if necessary keep improving, using the situations better, and that's what Mo did."

Salah, who will join up with Egypt for their African Cup of Nations campaign this month, is now joint-top goalscorer in the league with Manchester City's Erling Haaland on 14.

"It's not superstitious because I play with many boots. But when I feel it's going to play with my head, okay, out, change the boots," Salah said.

Liverpool thoroughly dominated against Newcastle on a wild and rain-drenched evening at Anfield, with 35 shots to the visitors' five, and 15 shots on target.

"I didn't have to look at the stats, because I saw it. It was really special," Klopp said. "It was (partly keeper Martin) Dubravka.

"We didn't stop, that's the most important thing."

A couple of weeks after calling out the Anfield crowd for two uncharacteristically quiet games, the German had nothing but praise for the fans who braved the blustery conditions on Monday.

"Tonight the atmosphere was absolutely exceptional in how we all took together, these missed chances," Klopp said.

"It was not like 'Oh my god, what are they doing?' and I would understand that in moments, but everybody was just really on fire and we go again, we go again, we go again and we did.

"So, super game from start to finish, super high intensity."

There was a moment of panic for the coach when he lost his wedding ring on the pitch after full-time while clapping along with the fans. He spent several moments retracing his steps before spotting the ring and then kissing it with a grin for a television camera.

"That would have been really awful," said a relieved Klopp. "I lost it in the sea once and needed a professional diver. I had a massive shock but it's back."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSalah MohamedLiverpool
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: Time for bold decisions and ranking changes
Liverpool boosted by Jota's timely return for Newcastle clash
Gakpo confident that fellow Liverpool forwards will fill in for absent Salah
Show more
Football
Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham after winning two out of 15 matches
Ghanaian Football Stars of 2023: A year of triumphs, transitions, and talent showcased
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek joins Frankfurt, Barcelona interested in Girona's Garcia
Updated
Bentancur's return a huge lift for Tottenham squad, says Postecoglou
Brighton manager De Zerbi 'very surprised' by injured Mitoma's Asian Cup call-up
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
EXCLUSIVE: Eros Grezda on Rangers, Defoe & Liverpool legend Gerrard 'the coach'
EXCLUSIVE: 'If Messi had chosen Spain he would already have two World Cups,' admits Pernia
Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals
Most Read
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
PDC World Championship: Williams stuns MVG as Humphries storms through
Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings