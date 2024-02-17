Salah stars on return as injury-hit Liverpool brush aside Brentford

On their third visit, Liverpool breezed to a first triumph at the Brentford Community Stadium, defeating Brentford 4-1 in Thomas Frank’s 100th Premier League match in charge - but not without more injury woes.

An initially confident start from the hosts - during which they should have taken the lead on the counter, only for Ivan Toney to flick wide of the right post from close range - quickly gave way to the steam-rolling dominance of the league leaders.

Victory would be imperative in order to keep their place at the top of the tree and though their opponents initially stood strong, the Reds eventually found their opener.

10 minutes before the break, Virgil van Dijk kickstarted the move when he cleared a free-kick. Diogo Jota’s judgement allowed him to beat Sergio Reguilon to the dropping ball which set up Darwin Nuñnez for a clear run at goal from the halfway line, and once reaching the 18-yard box, the Uruguayan chipped Mark Flekken in style.

With that said, it was far from the perfect half for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Before the strike, Curtis Jones had been forced off after awkwardly falling on his ankle, then shortly afterwards, Jota left the pitch via a stretcher as a result of Christian Norgaard landing on the attacker’s knee.

After over a month out himself, Mohamed Salah may have made his return in the latter’s absence but two more names added to Liverpool’s injury list was far from ideal on their part.

Key stats from Liverpool's win Opta by StatsPerform

Even with those setbacks though, the intensity seemingly grew and the second period felt like an onslaught of the Bees’ goal.

Another piece of South American class quickly consolidated the visitors’ advantage - Alexis Mac Allister latched onto Salah’s delivery before poking into the bottom left corner from six yards.

The Egyptian then netted his 19th goal of the season to make it 3-0. One long ball from Caoimhin Kelleher flicked on by Cody Gakpo was enough as it allowed Salah to pounce, hold off his marker then fire past Flekken.

Hopes of a first Reds clean sheet in seven outings were dashed when Toney converted the rebound of a powerful Reguilon attempt late on, but that turned out to be only a consolation for Brentford when two defensive errors allowed Gakpo to add a fourth for his side when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

A hard-fought maiden victory at this venue should provide plenty of confidence ahead of Liverpool’s next trip to London for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in eight days' time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

