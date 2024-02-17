Salah stars on return as injury-hit Liverpool brush aside Brentford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Salah stars on return as injury-hit Liverpool brush aside Brentford
Salah stars on return as injury-hit Liverpool brush aside Brentford
Salah stars on his Liverpool return
Salah stars on his Liverpool return
Profimedia
On their third visit, Liverpool breezed to a first triumph at the Brentford Community Stadium, defeating Brentford 4-1 in Thomas Frank’s 100th Premier League match in charge - but not without more injury woes.

An initially confident start from the hosts - during which they should have taken the lead on the counter, only for Ivan Toney to flick wide of the right post from close range - quickly gave way to the steam-rolling dominance of the league leaders.

Victory would be imperative in order to keep their place at the top of the tree and though their opponents initially stood strong, the Reds eventually found their opener.

10 minutes before the break, Virgil van Dijk kickstarted the move when he cleared a free-kick. Diogo Jota’s judgement allowed him to beat Sergio Reguilon to the dropping ball which set up Darwin Nuñnez for a clear run at goal from the halfway line, and once reaching the 18-yard box, the Uruguayan chipped Mark Flekken in style.

With that said, it was far from the perfect half for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Before the strike, Curtis Jones had been forced off after awkwardly falling on his ankle, then shortly afterwards, Jota left the pitch via a stretcher as a result of Christian Norgaard landing on the attacker’s knee.

After over a month out himself, Mohamed Salah may have made his return in the latter’s absence but two more names added to Liverpool’s injury list was far from ideal on their part.

Key stats from Liverpool's win
Opta by StatsPerform

Even with those setbacks though, the intensity seemingly grew and the second period felt like an onslaught of the Bees’ goal.

Another piece of South American class quickly consolidated the visitors’ advantage - Alexis Mac Allister latched onto Salah’s delivery before poking into the bottom left corner from six yards.

The Egyptian then netted his 19th goal of the season to make it 3-0. One long ball from Caoimhin Kelleher flicked on by Cody Gakpo was enough as it allowed Salah to pounce, hold off his marker then fire past Flekken.

Hopes of a first Reds clean sheet in seven outings were dashed when Toney converted the rebound of a powerful Reguilon attempt late on, but that turned out to be only a consolation for Brentford when two defensive errors allowed Gakpo to add a fourth for his side when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

A hard-fought maiden victory at this venue should provide plenty of confidence ahead of Liverpool’s next trip to London for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea in eight days' time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolBrentford
Related Articles
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in contention for Brentford game but Trent Alexander-Arnold out
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Palmer reuniting with Manchester City as Liverpool aim to tame Toney
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus being held by Verona, Chelsea 1-0 up against Manchester City
Updated
Napoli's Osimhen at his lowest and could miss Barcelona game, says Mazzarri
Five-star Arsenal blow away sorry Burnley to boost Premier League title bid
Wasteful Tottenham shocked by Wolves as Joao Gomes bags brace in away win
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen continue unbeaten run at Heidenheim
Five-star Atletico Madrid cruise past Las Palmas in rampant display
Bayern Munich at fault for 'unsatisfied' Kane's dip in form, says Tuchel
Breezy Ancelotti unfazed by latest reports linking Mbappe to Real Madrid
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Football Tracker: Juventus being held by Verona, Chelsea 1-0 up against Manchester City
Klopp endorses Alonso as a 'standout' manager of the new generation
Elena Rybakina sets up mouthwatering Qatar Open final clash with Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings