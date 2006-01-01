Advertisement
Sao Paulo police decide not to indict Man United's Antony in domestic violence case

Antony during United's 2024/25 Premier League opener
Antony during United's 2024/25 Premier League openerČTK/imago sportfotodienst/ IMAGO/Profimedia
The Sao Paulo police decided on Monday not to indict Manchester United player Antony (24) for alleged domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

The police investigation found no evidence of a crime committed by the former Sao Paulo winger in Brazil. In England, however, the athlete is still being investigated, as Cavallin has also accused Antony on European soil.

DJ Gabriela Cavallin filed a police report against the player in the city of Sao Paulo in June 2023, for insults, threats, deeds and psychological domestic violence.

In Brazil, after the end of the investigations, the final report from the Women's Police Station will now be analysed by the Public Prosecutor's Office, reported GloboNews, which broke the story last year.

The Public Prosecutor's Office may give a different opinion to that of the Civil Police or close the case.

Antony is still featuring normally for United and was on the bench in their Premier League win against Fulham.

Antony Manchester United Premier League
