Saudi transfer window closing three weeks after Europe's is not ideal, says Klopp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Saudi transfer window closing three weeks after Europe's is not ideal, says Klopp
Saudi transfer window closing three weeks after Europe's is not ideal, says Klopp
Klopp fears what the Saudi league might do in the three weeks after Europe's transfer window closes
Klopp fears what the Saudi league might do in the three weeks after Europe's transfer window closes
Profimedia
Juergen Klopp has urged world soccer governing body FIFA to look into Saudi Arabia's transfer window closing three weeks after Europe's, with the Liverpool manager fearing major European leagues will lose more players without being able to replace them.

The Premier League's transfer window closes on Sept. 1, the deadline for most of Europe's top leagues, but Saudi Pro League clubs can sign players until Sept. 20.

Liverpool have already seen three of their key players move to Saudi clubs, including skipper Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Fabinho while striker Roberto Firmino moved on a free transfer.

"The influence of Saudi Arabia is massive at the moment," Klopp told reporters on Tuesday, a day before their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

"Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that's not helpful.

"UEFA (Europe's soccer body) or FIFA must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don't know exactly what will happen. It's already influential for us but we will have to learn to deal with it... Time will show."

Saudi Arabia have flexed their financial might by luring some of the best players from European clubs with lucrative contracts, including French Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and his World Cup winning compatriot N'Golo Kante among others.

The European exodus began last year when Al-Nassr completed the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo soon after the World Cup in Qatar, making the Portugal forward the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Mentions
FootballKlopp JurgenSaudi ArabiaLiverpoolFirmino RobertoHenderson JordanBayern MunichBenzema KarimRonaldo CristianoKante N'GoloPremier LeagueSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
N'Golo Kante leaves Chelsea to join Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad
Firmino and Lloris among 'more than 10' reported Saudi Arabian transfer targets
Liverpool manager Klopp concerned about 'influential' Saudi transfer window
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup LIVE: Jamaica and Brazil chase knockout spots in Melbourne
South Africa break Italian hearts with stoppage time goal to qualify for last 16
Super Swedes cruise through to World Cup knockout stages as Argentina dumped out
Yellow cards force Colombia coach to approach final group game with caution
Shui vows to revive China as Steel Roses wilt on global stage after group stage exit
Hegering fit for Germany's crunch South Korea clash in Women's World Cup's Group H
Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez after ill timed lunge in Buenos Aires
Transfer News LIVE: Raya and Arsenal agree personal terms, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Updated
Marseille re-sign Senegal's Ndiaye from Premier League bound Sheffield United
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Raya and Arsenal agree personal terms, Mane joins Al-Nassr
James masterclass helps irresistible England thump China to top Group D
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |