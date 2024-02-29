Sean Dyche glad for 'clarity' after Everton's Premier League penalty reduced

Everton moved up to 15th in the Premier League after their penalty was reduced earlier this week

Everton manager Sean Dyche (52) says the reduction of the club's penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has brought "clarity" as they battle to stay in the top flight.

The Goodison Park club were docked 10 points in November for breaking profit and sustainability rules in the three-year period to 2021/22 - the biggest punishment in Premier League history.

But it was announced on Monday the penalty had been cut to six points following an appeal, lifting Everton to 15th in the table and giving them a huge boost in their fight for survival.

"We're pleased that we got something back, obviously," Dyche said on Thursday ahead of his side's home match against West Ham, adding the original penalty was "harsh".

"You're always greedy aren't you, want more," he said. "The points the club made have obviously been listened to and we got the four points back, so we'll take that and now of course it brings clarity to the situation, which I think is good for us, good for the players, but I think it's good for all actually."

Despite this week's announcement the Merseysiders, five points clear of the drop zone, could face another possible points deduction after being charged in January with breaching rules for a second time related to the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season.

"There's nothing we can do (about the second case) at this time," said Dyche. "The main focus was on this appeal and what came from it.

"We've certainly parked that now because it's become a fact now. The line's drawn under that, the players are clear on that. We'll take on the rest of the season at this time and with an open mind.

"Everything that helps to give us a lift of any kind is good news. I think performances have stayed solid, we haven't had the wins that we'd want, obviously."

Nine-time English champions Everton have been a continuous presence in the top flight since 1954 and have never been relegated from the Premier League, but arrowly avoided that fate last season.

They last won a trophy in 1995 and have spent years in the shadow of city rivals Liverpool.