Sean Dyche glad for 'clarity' after Everton's Premier League penalty reduced

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Sean Dyche glad for 'clarity' after Everton's Premier League penalty reduced
Sean Dyche glad for 'clarity' after Everton's Premier League penalty reduced
Everton moved up to 15th in the Premier League after their penalty was reduced earlier this week
Everton moved up to 15th in the Premier League after their penalty was reduced earlier this week
AFP
Everton manager Sean Dyche (52) says the reduction of the club's penalty for breaching Premier League financial rules has brought "clarity" as they battle to stay in the top flight.

The Goodison Park club were docked 10 points in November for breaking profit and sustainability rules in the three-year period to 2021/22 - the biggest punishment in Premier League history.

But it was announced on Monday the penalty had been cut to six points following an appeal, lifting Everton to 15th in the table and giving them a huge boost in their fight for survival.

"We're pleased that we got something back, obviously," Dyche said on Thursday ahead of his side's home match against West Ham, adding the original penalty was "harsh".

"You're always greedy aren't you, want more," he said. "The points the club made have obviously been listened to and we got the four points back, so we'll take that and now of course it brings clarity to the situation, which I think is good for us, good for the players, but I think it's good for all actually."

Despite this week's announcement the Merseysiders, five points clear of the drop zone, could face another possible points deduction after being charged in January with breaching rules for a second time related to the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season.

"There's nothing we can do (about the second case) at this time," said Dyche. "The main focus was on this appeal and what came from it.

"We've certainly parked that now because it's become a fact now. The line's drawn under that, the players are clear on that. We'll take on the rest of the season at this time and with an open mind.

"Everything that helps to give us a lift of any kind is good news. I think performances have stayed solid, we haven't had the wins that we'd want, obviously."

Nine-time English champions Everton have been a continuous presence in the top flight since 1954 and have never been relegated from the Premier League, but arrowly avoided that fate last season.

They last won a trophy in 1995 and have spent years in the shadow of city rivals Liverpool.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Luton manager Edwards not worried about Everton's penalty reduction
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Who's Missing: Rasmus Hojlund setback adds to Manchester United's injury woes
Show more
Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag furious with Fulham over Bruno Fernandes post
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Updated
Paul Pogba and five other doping cases that rocked the footballing world
Mikel Arteta reveals Thomas Partey set for Arsenal return against Sheffield United
PSG coach Luis Enrique promises 'much better team' next season
Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr return to Valencia after racist abuse
Thomas Tuchel says Leroy Sane doubtful for Bayern Munich's clash with Freiburg
Liverpool announce £9 million loss in 2022/23 season accounts
Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus pulls out of Inter Milan race
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings