  4. Sean Dyche hopeful that impending Everton takeover will bring 'stability'

Sean Dyche hopeful that impending Everton takeover will bring 'stability'

Dyche is hoping for stability at Everton
Dyche is hoping for stability at EvertonCARL RECINE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Everton manager Sean Dyche believes a long-awaited takeover of the struggling Premier League club would bring "stability" after a turbulent few years.

Everton announced on Monday that the US-based Friedkin Group had reached an agreement to buy Farhad Moshiri's majority stake.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Financial Conduct Authority.

American billionaire Dan Friedkin, who also owns Serie A side Roma, has a net worth of $7.6 billion (£5.67bn), according to Forbes.

The prospective deal follows a period of uncertainty at the club over the past 18 months, with a number of parties failing to complete a takeover.

"There is obviously a long way to go to get everything to a final point but the early signs look favourable," said Dyche.

"We'll have to wait and see but it certainly looks like a stronger situation than in the past.

"It (the club) has been on unsettled ground for some time now, with varying situations and opinions on what was and what is and what should be.

"Certainly in its initial spell, should it get over the line, I imagine it will bring the feeling of stability after an up-and-down period for many different reasons.

"I can only go on what broadly has been said that they have done a good job with Roma. I don't know what their strategy and model will be."

Dyche said little had changed for him personally in terms of planning for the January transfer window or his own future, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Everton, who are second from bottom of the Premier League without a win in their first five games, host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I keep working hard, as I have been doing with the staff and players, to change the current situation," he said.

"There has been a lot of good change but the current situation of course needs changing as we need to get back to winning games."

FootballPremier LeagueEverton
