  Sean Dyche says Everton squad stretched for trip to Leicester

Sean Dyche says Everton squad stretched for trip to Leicester

Everton face a crucial clash with potential relegation rivals Leicester
Everton face a crucial clash with potential relegation rivals LeicesterREUTERS / Chris Radburn
Everton manager Sean Dyche faces another selection crisis with a long list of potential absentees ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City.

While still early in the season, victory at the King Power stadium is crucial for Dyche, who has faced the fury of Everton fans after his side made a terrible start to the campaign and sit bottom of the Premier League with no points from four games.

Dyche said they had just 12 outfield players fit due to injury and illness for Tuesday's home League Cup clash with Southampton, which they lost 6-5 on penalties.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison are recovering well and could return, while James Tarkowski may also be available after a back issue.

However, James Garner, Seamus Coleman, Armando Broja, and Michael Keane remain sidelined. Dyche admitted the situation has been tough, describing the run of absences as something he hasn't encountered before.

"We're hopeful we can get a few bodies back so we've got a proper day's prep," Dyche told reporters on Thursday. "It's a rare reality, but still a reality I've not experienced this many injured and ill in such a short space of time."

Everton, who finished in 15th place last season, are looking like relegation candidates again.

Leicester were relegated on the final day of the previous season, finishing two points behind Everton, who ensured their survival in 17th place while dropping Leicester to the Championship.

