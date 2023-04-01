Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play
Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play
Guardiol was furious after the game
Guardiol was furious after the game
Profimedia
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola blasted his team after their careless defending and a needless late-game penalty cost them a much-needed victory in a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday, saying they deserved the result.

"It's not bad luck, it's deserved," an angry Guardiola told reporters after the game. "We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season - but we are not able to close the games. That is the feeling."

City have looked uncharacteristically vulnerable after a run of six games with only one win.

Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis scored in the first half at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace and then Michael Olise converted a penalty in the 95th minute after Phil Foden fouled Mateta in the box.

The draw left the treble winners fourth in the crowded title fight on 34 points, but City have played one more game than the three teams above them: Liverpool, who are top on 37 points, Arsenal and Aston Villa, who all play on Sunday.

Grealish cut a dejected figure after the game
Reuters

"At the end, be patient and don't concede transitions and don't concede," Guardiola said of the disappointing result.

"But of course in the first action (Palace) run and score a goal and in the last minute we give them (a penalty). In the 18-yard box you have to be careful and we weren't. We don't deserve to win."

City have dropped nine points this season by conceding goals after the 80th minute.

Adding to the team's misery is the absence of league-leading scorer Erling Haaland, who has been sidelined for two consecutive Premier League games with a stress reaction in his foot, which could develop into a more serious stress fracture.

The 23-year-old striker has 14 league goals this season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Pep Guardiola not expecting injured Erling Haaland back against Crystal Palace
Show more
Football
Barcelona lose more ground in title race as Valencia claim draw at Mestalla
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points at Valencia, Napoli battle past Cagliari
Updated
Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results
'We needed a drastic change': Mauricio Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run
Fulham's Marco Silva blasts referee and VAR after Raul Jimenez red card
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Updated
Bilbao continue impressive home record as they cruise past title-chasers Atletico Madrid
Luis Enrique optimistic that Paris Saint Germain can get even better
Most Read
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points at Valencia, Napoli battle past Cagliari
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings