Son bags three as Spurs smash Burnley after stuttering start

Burnley’s losing start to the Premier League season continued as they squandered an early lead in a 5-2 defeat against Tottenham, marking just the fourth time in history they’ve lost the opening three games of a top-flight campaign.

Slow starts have been the name of the game for Burnley so far this season, who had trailed after 10 minutes in each of their two prior league outings.

It was the Clarets’ turn to dish out some of that early misery today though, taking the lead after just five minutes when Lyle Foster turned home Luca Koleosho’s cut-back.

Their joy was short-lived however, as a little more than 10 minutes later Spurs drew level with what was their first meaningful attack of the game.

A hopeful joist over the top was pounced upon by Heung-min Son, who after a neat exchange of passes with Manor Solomon, dinked the ball over James Trafford.

That equaliser visibly rocked Burnley, and they had Trafford to thank for not falling behind shortly after, as he produced a flying stop to deny James Maddison netting in a second successive PL away game.

It soon went from bad to worse for the Clarets though, who after a series of defending mishaps, finally succumbed as Cristian Romero fired home in unlikely fashion from the edge of the area, crashing an effort home off the angle of post and bar.

Key stats from the match at full time Flashscore

It was much of the same after the break for Burnley, who were again the masters of their own downfall in allowing Spurs to lay the game to rest.

Ameen Al-Dakhil was the man caught in possession this time, and he was made to pay by Maddison as he curled home from 25 yards. Spurs were in cruise control and in the mood for goals - Son then grabbed his second of the afternoon when he slammed home from Solomon’s inch-perfect cut-back.

The South Korean didn’t have to wait much longer for his hat-trick goal to arrive either, latching onto Pedro Porro’s jaw-dropping ball and smashing home past Trafford.

Thankfully for Vincent Kompany and his men, that was Spurs’ final goalscoring act, bringing an end to a dismal day, while for Spurs it was a perfect afternoon’s work as their quest to get back in the Champions League gathers momentum, although Josh Brownhill’s late consolation was a blotch on their record.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

