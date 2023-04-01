Son on target again as Tottenham defeat wasteful Palace 2-1 on the road

Joel Ward’s (33) own goal helped Tottenham Hotspur build a five-point buffer at the top of the Premier League, as Ange Postecoglou’s side were rewarded for their improved second-half display with a hard-fought 2-1 win, which consigned Crystal Palace to their fourth successive defeat in the fixture.

Roy Hodgson had already managed four different teams by the time his Tottenham counterpart, Postecoglou, made his senior debut as a player.

The veteran’s vast managerial experience - almost half a century’s worth - was put to good use in the first period, as his Palace side didn’t concede so much as an effort on target.

Odsonne Edouard’s early snapshot, which Guglielmo Vicario palmed away, was about all either side mustered before the break, although the lack of action should come as no surprise, with Selhurst Park not seeing a single first-half league goal all season.

A dressing down at the interval seemed to do the trick for the visitors, and it was no shock to see the red-hot James Maddison play a leading role in the game’s opener, sending a wicked volley across the six-yard box which Ward clumsily turned into his own net.

The key numbers at full-time Flashscore

With momentum building, Maddison was back at it just after the hour mark, starting a slick move which saw substitute Brennan Johnson provide a crafty cut-back for Son Heung-Min, who ruthlessly converted his eighth league goal of the campaign - a total bettered only by Erling Haaland.

A superb stoppage-time chest and volley from Jordan Ayew flew past Vicario to offer the Eagles hope, but they were ultimately unable to halt Postecoglou’s magical start in north London, with his tally of 26 points from a possible 30 the best of any boss in history making their first foray into the PL.

Palace stay 11th in the table with their rivals still to play, and Hodgson will soon turn his attention to a vital triple-header against Burnley, Everton and Luton Town.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur)

