Southampton go bottom of the Premier League with defeat at Wolves as woes continue

Sunil Midda
Matheus Cunha scores against Southampton
Matheus Cunha scores against SouthamptonNaomi Baker / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up their first Premier League win of the season as goals in each half proved enough to defeat fellow strugglers Southampton 2-0 at Molineux, ending Wolves’ long wait for a league victory dating back to April.

Despite it being just their 11th Premier League game of the season, this was set up to be a potential relegation six-pointer. Southampton picked up their first win last week but were still just one point above the home side, and it was Gary O’Neil’s Wolves who got off to a flying start.

In the second minute, Matheus Cunha drove through the heart of the Saints' defence after picking the ball on the halfway line, slipped Pablo Sarabia through on goal, and the Spaniard took a superb touch to take the ball around the goalkeeper and slot into an empty net.

Southampton responded well after conceding so early and thought they had levelled the scoreline on 11 minutes after Ryan Manning slammed the ball home following a scramble in the box. However, that goal was chalked off following a VAR review, as Mateus Fernandes was adjudged to have fouled Nelson Semedo.

Despite the hosts being one goal to the good, there was a nervousness around Molineux, with the home fans calling for their players to push up the pitch, as Wolves seemed to drop back as the half went on, allowing Southampton to pile on the pressure.

Both managers made changes ahead of the restart, but it was Wolves’ Mario Lemina who made an almost instant impact as he fed Cunha midway through the Saints half, and the Brazilian steadied himself before producing a spectacular strike from 25 yards out, leaving Aaron Ramsdale with no chance.

The away side struggled to get going in the second half, as Martins’ men rarely threatened Jose Sa’s goal. Wolves stood firm, putting up a strong defensive display, with Craig Dawson in particular marshalling the home backline.

Match stats

In the end, Wolves held on for all three points with relative ease, as a toothless second-half performance from the Saints left Martin’s men bottom of the table.

A first win for the Molineux men is the morale boost that they need going into November’s international break, easing the pressure on Gary O’Neil – a man many believe could otherwise have been the next sack race victim after Erik ten Hag.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.

Mentions
FootballWolvesSouthamptonPremier LeagueMatheus Cunha
