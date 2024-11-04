Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Sporting director Edu reportedly set to step down in major blow to Arsenal

Sporting director Edu reportedly set to step down in major blow to Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director EduAnthony Devlin / PA Images / Profimedia
Edu Gaspar is leaving Arsenal as sporting director, it has been reported.

In a shock decision, the Brazilian will leave the Gunners after talks with the board according to English publication The Daily Mail.

More details are expected in the next 24 hours - which could include an official confirmation.

Edu is largely credited with the rebuild of the club as a title challenger after the former Gunners midfielder made his return in 2019.

The Brazilian has worked closely with manager Mikel Arteta in assembling Arsenal's squad over the past three years.

He has been linked with a top job within the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenal
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Man City and Arsenal stumble while Liverpool march on
Eddie Howe hails players' focus as Newcastle end Premier League winless streak
Mikel Arteta cuts a frustrated figure as Arsenal's title hopes hit by Newcastle loss
Show more
Football
Liverpool's Konate says his injury isn't serious after being forced off against Brighton
EXCLUSIVE: Kano Pillars' Abdallah urges inclusion of in-form Musa in Nigeria’s CHAN squad
Furious Mourinho hits out at 'man of the match' VAR after Fenerbahce's win
Alonso excited for 'beautiful challenge' of returning to Liverpool with Bayer Leverkusen
New York Red Bulls defeat reigning MLS Cup champions Colombus Crew in penalty shootout
Updated
Palestine continue to overcome tremendous odds to qualify for the World Cup
Inter Milan's Inzaghi admits players need to 'be more clinical', shifts focus to Arsenal
Luckless Athletic Club forced to settle for draw with Real Betis
Most Read
Football Tracker: Martinez goal helps inter beat Venezia, Marseille also win
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat
Manchester City's Kyle Walker refuses to blame injuries after shock Bournemouth loss
Tennis Tracker: Gauff eases past Pegula at WTA Finals after Zverev wins title in Paris

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings