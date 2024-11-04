Sporting director Edu reportedly set to step down in major blow to Arsenal

Edu Gaspar is leaving Arsenal as sporting director, it has been reported.

In a shock decision, the Brazilian will leave the Gunners after talks with the board according to English publication The Daily Mail.

More details are expected in the next 24 hours - which could include an official confirmation.

Edu is largely credited with the rebuild of the club as a title challenger after the former Gunners midfielder made his return in 2019.

The Brazilian has worked closely with manager Mikel Arteta in assembling Arsenal's squad over the past three years.

He has been linked with a top job within the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks.