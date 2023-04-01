Spurs captain Heung-min Son admits his side's losing run 'hurts'

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son (31) admits their losing run is tough to take.

Tottenham have now suffered three consecutive losses after defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

"I think especially in this game, when you are 1-0 up, we have to control even more," Son told SpursPlay.

"We have to respect the (opposition) and we made a couple of mistakes this season where we are going up 1-0 and started playing a little bit slowly.

"Then conceding goals, offsides, delays in the game, this is losing our game tempo a little bit and we are giving chances to Villa to come into the game.

"Before half-time when you concede a goal from a set piece, I think we have to be more stronger.

"The players gave everything, especially in difficult circumstances. It is just tough to take.

"It doesn't matter how well you are playing, obviously in the end you are taking the results and we are talking about the results.

"Yeah, we created chances, good, very good. The way we are playing, I am very pleased and happy but it hurts when you lose a game, especially at home.

"We had such amazing support again and losing this game hurts."