Spurs' Perisic to undergo knee surgery after ACL injury, expected to miss rest of season

Perisic is expected to miss the rest of the season
Perisic is expected to miss the rest of the season
Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic (34) will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The versatile Perisic has made six appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season, recording two assists.

"We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee," Spurs said in a statement.

"The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery.

"Ivan will then commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season."

Spurs are second in the Premier League standings with 13 points from five games. They next face London rivals Arsenal in a league clash on Sunday.

Mentions
Perisic Ivan
