Spurs sign Swedish teenager Bergvall from Djurgarden the club confirm

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall (18) from Allsvenskan club Djurgarden on a five-year contract, the Premier League side said late on Friday.

Spurs did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported the deal is worth around 8.5 million pounds ($11 million).

Bergvall, who was linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, will join Spurs on July 1. He turned 18 on Friday.

"It's a really good club with a great manager and a really hungry, young team that play good football," Bergvall said.

Bergvall, who made his debut for Sweden against Estonia in January, played 25 times for Djurgarden last season.

Spurs signed German forward Timo Werner on loan and Romanian defender Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window.

Fourth-placed Spurs face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.