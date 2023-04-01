Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper (44) insisted on Thursday he has no need for a vote of confidence from the club's owner as he tries to lift the side out of a Premier League slump.

Cooper is under the spotlight after a run of one win in 12 games that has sent Forest tumbling towards the relegation zone ahead of Friday's match at home to Tottenham.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, known for sacking managers at Olympiakos, had been aiming for a finish in the top half of the table following a pre-season spending spree at the City Ground.

"I don't need any reassurances. For me, it is to stay true to yourself," Cooper said.

"I only focus on my job and that is the relationship with the people I work with every single day, the players and staff, and commit to what we believe is the way of working.

"We have done that for a couple of years, I say it every time I get asked a question like this, I really don't focus on anything other than what I am in control of.

"That is trying to work as hard as I can every day and doing my best and hopefully providing a service to the players to get ready for the next game. That is how it will always be with me."

Serge Aurier is doubtful for Friday's game against former club Spurs with a calf injury while Brazilian defender Murillo will be assessed after he limped off during last week's draw at Wolves.

"It's inconclusive at the moment," said Cooper. "Serge also missed the game and we'll see about them both. Taiwo (Awoniyi) is the obvious long-term one."

Friday's match will see the return to Forest of Brennan Johnson following his £47.5 million move to Tottenham.

Cooper said: "We know Brennan's obvious threats and we have to deal with him being on the pitch in a different way to what we have been used to.

"Of course, it will be nice to see him after the game, he is an opponent for the next game and we have to focus on him and all of the other threats they have."