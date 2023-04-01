Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley

Nottingham Forest debutant Callum Hudson-Odoi struck a wonder goal at the City Ground to rescue a point against struggling Burnley. Steve Cooper’s side have now scored in 12 straight Premier League games, and the Tricky Trees’ longest run since 1995 has left them sitting pretty in the top half.

In the two sides’ first-ever Premier League meeting, Hudson-Odoi marked his first-ever Forest appearance by making a lively start.

With Burnley taking an age to get going, the Chelsea academy graduate registered the game’s first shot in anger, stinging the fingertips of James Trafford with a curling shot from just outside the box.

Mercifully for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, his side grew into the contest, and Zeki Amdouni brought the best out of goalkeeper Matt Turner with an accurate low strike.

Amdouni netted when Burnley dumped Forest out of the EFL Cup less than three weeks ago, and after his near-miss just a few minutes prior, lightning struck twice for the Swiss youngster as he delivered a half-volley of genuine quality, which arrowed into the bottom corner to capitalise on superb wing play by Luca Koleosho.

As the entertaining clash ebbed and flowed, the hosts came out swinging in the second half, and Hudson-Odoi was rewarded for his positive showing with a moment to remember in front of the Forest fans.

Shifting the ball onto his right foot outside the left-hand corner of the box, the 22-year-old curled his first Premier League goal for almost two years in off the post, executing a strike so brilliant that oohs and aahs echoed around the City Ground when replays appeared on the big screen.

Lyle Foster looked to have won it for the Clarets when he turned in Sander Berge’s cut-back late on, but his misery began when the goal was ruled out for handball, and it was compounded when referee Robert Jones showed him red for a stray elbow.

Things aren’t about to get any easier for 19th-place Burnley, with Manchester United and Newcastle United up next, while Forest’s outlook is similarly tough as they gear up for a trip to face Manchester City on Saturday, albeit with a six-point buffer between themselves and the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest)

