Superb Newcastle score eight past poor Sheffield United in mauling

A Premier League record eight different players scored for Newcastle United as they breezed past Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, handing the Blades their worst-ever Premier League defeat, whilst making it seven wins in eight league games against the Blades for the Magpies.

Each side came into this contest in contrasting spirits; the hosts were looking to pick themselves up from a disheartening stoppage-time collapse against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while Newcastle returned from a reasonably successful trip to Milan with their Champions League campaign up and running.

Early on, a brilliant trivella cross from James McAtee was untidily volleyed wide by an unmarked Luke Thomas, before the Magpies responded by taking the lead at the other end.

There were plenty of question marks about whether Anthony Gordon had kept the ball in play before pulling back to Sean Longstaff, but after a VAR check, the 25-year-old’s first league goal in 11 months stood.

After a promising start, the contest was quickly slipping away from the Blades with Newcastle doubling their lead after 31 minutes through Dan Burn, who muscled his way to the back post to nod in Trippier’s whipped corner kick.

An overzealous challenge from Jack Robinson then saw him escape with just a yellow card, but the resulting free-kick made amends for any leniency shown by referee Stuart Attwell.

Once again, a pinpoint delivery from Trippier was Sheffield United’s undoing, as this time, Sven Botman headed in his first goal for the club on his 50th appearance to virtually end the contest.

It didn’t take long for the game to fall into a familiar pattern after the break, with the Blades looking totally lost at the back when Trippier raced into space before putting the ball on a plate for Callum Wilson to make it 4-0.

At this stage, it was a matter of ‘how many?’ for Newcastle, who added another shortly after Miguel Almirón had found the back of the net from an offside position.

Having come on for the injured Harvey Barnes in the first half, Gordon showed his worth, cutting in from the left to curl beyond Wes Foderingham.

There appeared to be no end in sight for a dejected home side as Almirón collected a simple forward pass and dispatched with ease soon after.

It was absolute chaos at the back for the majority of the game, allowing Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak to each add their name to the scoresheet.

Mercifully for Sheffield United, that would turn out to be the last goal of the match, with the result leaving the despondent Blades in the relegation zone with a single point to their name after six league fixtures. Meanwhile, Newcastle are now undefeated in 15 PL games against newly-promoted sides (W8, D7).

