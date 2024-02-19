Ten Hag urges Manchester United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ten Hag urges Manchester United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win
Ten Hag urges Manchester United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win
Manchester United have won their last four Premier League games
Manchester United have won their last four Premier League games
Reuters
Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag (54) said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

United, who are sixth, have won their last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund put United in the driver's seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag's side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

The Dutchman told reporters United had been "fragile" at times after failing to kill the game off.

"We missed some really massive chances and we should have scored and we know that," he added.

"On the other hand, Luton Town have lost games this season, but only two times by more than two, so it is not easy here.

"The way we started was perfect and that's the way we want to do it, it was a perfect game plan but the only thing we didn't do is be more clinical in front of goal.

"We must score more goals because today we could have easily scored five goals."

United next host Fulham on Sunday before travelling to Nottingham Forest for a fifth-round FA Cup tie.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLuton
Related Articles
Early Hojlund double sees Manchester United edge past spirited Luton Town
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Palmer reuniting with Manchester City as Liverpool aim to tame Toney
Show more
Football
Three talking points from the latest round of Premier League action
Former sporting director Voller 'can't imagine' Alonso leaving Leverkusen in the summer
Monza score dramatic late winner despite impressive 10-man AC Milan comeback
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Updated
Bayern Munich coach Tuchel to stay in charge next week despite third loss, says CEO
Hojlund no longer a poor man's Haaland as the Dane finds his feet in Premier League
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence
Arteta says five-star display at Burnley proof of Arsenal's 'confidence'
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
Haaland's frustration spills over after bad day at the office against Chelsea
Terzic calls for a quick solution to Bundesliga fan protests following disruptions
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings