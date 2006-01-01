Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. The five best Premier League performers over the international break

The five best Premier League performers over the international break

The 5 best Premier League performers over the international break
The 5 best Premier League performers over the international breakAction Plus
The international break came only three weeks into the Premier League season just as many of its stars were coming into form. Here are the five best performers ahead of the league's return this weekend.

Alexander Isak

The forward has netted a whopping 36 goals in 71 matches since the summer of 2022 and has proven to be a fantastic signing for a Newcastle United who are looking for European qualification this season. 

Isak starred for Sweden over the break against Estonia and Azerbaijan, scoring three goals whilst setting up the penalty for the third against Azerbaijan as he took it around the keeper only to be taken down leading Viktor Gyokeres to slam the ball into the bottom corner to seal the win. 

The striker has scored just once since the season began as he finished off Tottenham with a late winner. Three goals during the break will only boost his confidence going into Newcastle’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Declan Rice 

Despite being suspended for Arsenal’s next clash against Tottenham this weekend, Rice has been a stand-out performer over the break as he led England to a victory over Ireland. 

The midfielder slammed home his finish past Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but refused to celebrate against what was his international youth team. Just minutes later he set up Jack Grealish for England’s second which sealed the game and put them on joint points with Greece. 

Cody Gakpo

Despite not being a prominent starter for Liverpool this season, Gakpo was a major talent during the Euros and has carried his form over to the international break against Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

The 25-year-old was electric for the Oranje who produced five goals in an epic performance which started with Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and ended with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons. 

Gakpo latched on to the end of a Tijjani Reijnders cross to tap in his goal which opened his record for the season as he looks to earn his place back in the Liverpool starting XI. 

Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City playmaker was the standout performer in Belgium’s victory against Israel on Friday as the Red Devils grabbed three points. 

His City teammate Jeremy Doku set up his first with a great cross before he buried his second-half penalty into the bottom corner to help his side to three points. 

Belgium was left deflated in their defeat against France over the weekend, however, as De Bruyne called for his side to fix their weaknesses. He faces Brentford this weekend in a game that could extend City’s winning streak to four. 

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes captained Portugal to two victories over the break and bagged a goal and an assist to help his side to the top of their group. 

Against Croatia, he set up his Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot to open the scoring and just days later he latched on to a cross from Rafael Leao and fired his shot past Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn to level the score before Cristiano Ronaldo finished off the game to secure three points late on. 

The 30-year-old will have captaincy responsibilities again this weekend as he attempts to lead a United side back to form against Southampton, who have failed to win a game so far this season.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDeclan RiceAlexander IsakKevin De BruyneBruno FernandesCody GakpoFeatures
Related Articles
OPINION: Jack Grealish can be the modern-day entertainer the Premier League needs
Flashback: The story of Adebayor's unforgettable celebration against Arsenal
Premier League panel reveals Rice red card was correct decision
Show more
Football
Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful Martin Odegaard injury not as bad as feared
Inter and AC Milan reject plan to renovate San Siro
New Champions League format won't change Luis Enrique's ways at PSG
Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month
Why Martin Odegaard's absence will leave creative hole in Arsenal midfield
Eddie Howe pleased with Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle look to build momentum at Wolves
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings