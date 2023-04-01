Tottenham boss Postecoglou pleased with Pedro Porro's progress

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham boss Postecoglou pleased with Pedro Porro's progress
Tottenham boss Postecoglou pleased with Pedro Porro's progress
Postecoglou applauds the fans
Postecoglou applauds the fans
Reuters
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said he was satisfied with Pedro Porro's play at the Premier League club after the right-back's 78th-minute strike sent them into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday.

Spurs signed Porro on loan from Portuguese side Sporting in January of last year, with an obligation to buy his contract for 39 million pounds in the summer.

Although he took a little time to get going in north London, Postecoglou said he was happy with the 24-year-old Spaniard's progress.

"I love Pedro because from the day I arrived, he's got so much passion and energy and enthusiasm for the game," Postecoglou, who replaced Italian Antonio Conte in June, told reporters.

"He's worked really, really hard on the defensive side of his game. Obviously, it's a different kind of role. He's used to playing as a wing-back, and he's got a lot more defensive responsibility, but we always knew he had the attacking qualities."

Postecoglou said defender Eric Dier was not part of the squad due to injury. Dier, 29, has been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

When asked whether Dier's absence was related to reports on his move to Bayern, the Australian said: "It's a separate issue, mate, do not question my integrity. When I say he's injured, he's injured. He didn't train yesterday, ask him."

Spurs next visit Manchester United in the league on January 14.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePorro PedroTottenhamBurnley
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs players to step up and replace missing Son
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Show more
Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gunning for glory on all four fronts
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Varane attracting interest from Saudi Arabia
Updated
Former Brazil player and manager Mario Zagallo dies at the age of 92
Brazil sack interim coach Diniz, Sao Paulo's Dorival Junior the favourite to take over
Updated
Tottenham progress in FA Cup as late Pedro Porro screamer sinks Burnley
Football Tracker: Bologna salvage point, Tottenham and Fulham progress in FA Cup
Updated
Last-minute De Silvestri equaliser spares Bologna's blushes against Genoa
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The biggest names missing from the tournament
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Varane attracting interest from Saudi Arabia
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Rafael Nadal's comeback halted by Jordan Thompson in epic encounter in Brisbane
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings