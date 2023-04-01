Tottenham come from behind to win fiery affair against Brentford

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham come from behind to win fiery affair against Brentford
Tottenham come from behind to win fiery affair against Brentford
Richarlison celebrates scoring Tottenham's third
Richarlison celebrates scoring Tottenham's third
AFP
Tottenham Hotspur secured a fourth consecutive Premier League (PL) home win after they fought back from a goal down to edge out Brentford in a five-goal thriller.

From the outset, it was clear Brentford’s strategy was to exploit the space left behind Tottenham’s high defensive line. The Bees thought they had pulled off their plan to perfection when Mads Roerslev slotted the ball home, only to see his effort ruled out for an offside infringement.

Just minutes later, the visitors stayed on the right side of the last man to take an early lead. Ivan Toney saw his initial effort saved after racing through on goal, but Neal Maupay was well-placed to bundle the rebound over the line.

Ivan Toney and Neil Maupay did James Maddison's celebration
Profimedia

Tottenham attempted to produce a quick response after conceding the first goal for just the second time in a PL home game this season. Timo Werner forced Mark Flekken into a smart stop just moments before Richarlison sent a fierce strike fizzing past the Dutchman’s goal.

After being unable to find an equaliser in the first period, Ange Postecoglou decided to introduce Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson at HT.

The double substitution helped the hosts make an electric start to the second half, as Destiny Udogie and Johnson found the net within a minute of one another. 

Udogie guided the ball home at the second time of asking, before Johnson tapped in from Werner’s low cross to turn the contest in Tottenham’s favour.

With Brentford on the ropes, a rampant Spurs side added a third through Richarlison, who swept the ball past Flekken to register his eighth league goal of the season.

Richarlison scored Tottenham's third
AFP

Following a disastrous start to the second period, the Bees were gifted a way back into the contest when Toney pounced on Udogie’s poor backpass to net his second goal since returning from an eight-month ban.

Fortunately for the left-back, his error did not prove too costly, as Brentford failed to find an equaliser despite piling on the pressure in stoppage time.

Defeat leaves the Bees in 15th after a fifth consecutive away league defeat, while Spurs climb into the top-four.

Match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamBrentford
Related Articles
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast
Brentford sign defender Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham
Premier League mid-season break: When is it and who benefits most?
Show more
Football
Pep Guardiola full of praise for Vincent Kompany after Manchester City beat Burnley
Transfer News LIVE: Forest confirm signing of Reyna, Juventus close in on Alcaraz
Updated
American Giovanni Reyna joins Nottingham Forest on loan from Dortmund
Kaiserslautern cruise into German Cup last four with 3-1 win at Hertha Berlin
Liverpool thump sorry Chelsea to strengthen Premier League lead
Atletico battle past Rayo Vallecano as Memphis Depay bags stoppage time winner
Italian striker Andrea Belotti joins Fiorentina on loan from Roma
Birthday boy Julian Alvarez bags brace as Man City stroll past Burnley
Barcelona edge past 10-man Osasuna as Vitor Roque scores first goal for club
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Forest confirm signing of Reyna, Juventus close in on Alcaraz
Another AFCON upset as Morocco are bundled out by South Africa in round of 16
Napkin Lionel Messi signed to join Barcelona goes to auction
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings