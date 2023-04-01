Tottenham come from behind to win fiery affair against Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur secured a fourth consecutive Premier League (PL) home win after they fought back from a goal down to edge out Brentford in a five-goal thriller.

From the outset, it was clear Brentford’s strategy was to exploit the space left behind Tottenham’s high defensive line. The Bees thought they had pulled off their plan to perfection when Mads Roerslev slotted the ball home, only to see his effort ruled out for an offside infringement.

Just minutes later, the visitors stayed on the right side of the last man to take an early lead. Ivan Toney saw his initial effort saved after racing through on goal, but Neal Maupay was well-placed to bundle the rebound over the line.

Ivan Toney and Neil Maupay did James Maddison's celebration Profimedia

Tottenham attempted to produce a quick response after conceding the first goal for just the second time in a PL home game this season. Timo Werner forced Mark Flekken into a smart stop just moments before Richarlison sent a fierce strike fizzing past the Dutchman’s goal.

After being unable to find an equaliser in the first period, Ange Postecoglou decided to introduce Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Brennan Johnson at HT.

The double substitution helped the hosts make an electric start to the second half, as Destiny Udogie and Johnson found the net within a minute of one another.

Udogie guided the ball home at the second time of asking, before Johnson tapped in from Werner’s low cross to turn the contest in Tottenham’s favour.

With Brentford on the ropes, a rampant Spurs side added a third through Richarlison, who swept the ball past Flekken to register his eighth league goal of the season.

Richarlison scored Tottenham's third AFP

Following a disastrous start to the second period, the Bees were gifted a way back into the contest when Toney pounced on Udogie’s poor backpass to net his second goal since returning from an eight-month ban.

Fortunately for the left-back, his error did not prove too costly, as Brentford failed to find an equaliser despite piling on the pressure in stoppage time.

Defeat leaves the Bees in 15th after a fifth consecutive away league defeat, while Spurs climb into the top-four.

Match stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Timo Werner (Tottenham Hotspur)

