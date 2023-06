Tottenham confirm James Maddison signing from relegated Leicester City

Maddison's five-year stay at the King Power comes to an end as he joins Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder James Maddison (26) from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Spurs paid 40 million pounds ($50.54 million), according to British media reports for Maddison, who scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions during five seasons with Leicester.

Maddison also won the FA Cup in 2021.

The England international joins the seven departures Leicester announced earlier this month and becomes Spurs' third signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

