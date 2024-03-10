Tottenham 'not dead yet' after crushing Villa to boost Champions League bid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Tottenham 'not dead yet' after crushing Villa to boost Champions League bid
Tottenham 'not dead yet' after crushing Villa to boost Champions League bid
The Australian this week said reaching the Champions League would not be "a Willy Wonka golden ticket" for his club
The Australian this week said reaching the Champions League would not be "a Willy Wonka golden ticket" for his club
Profimedia
Tottenham landed a crucial blow in the fight to finish in the Premier League's top four with a 4-0 demolition of Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side arrived at Villa Park knowing defeat to their fourth-placed rivals would have been potentially fatal to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

But the north Londoners rose to the challenge with a second-half goal spree in the rain-soaked west midlands.

James Maddison put Tottenham ahead and Brennan Johnson doubled their lead before Villa captain John McGinn was sent off for chopping down Destiny Udogie.

Son Heung-min and Timo Werner struck in stoppage time to leave fifth-placed Tottenham just two points behind Villa with a game in hand.

"We made it tough for Villa. They worked hard just to contain us. We got our rewards in the second half," Postecoglou said.

"Everyone was billing this as a do-or-die for us. I assume we're not dead yet. It means we're one game closer, just 11 games to go."

Restoring Tottenham to Europe's elite club competition in his first season in charge would be a significant achievement for Postecoglou and the target is now firmly in his control.

The Australian this week said reaching the Champions League would not be "a Willy Wonka golden ticket" for his club.

But the defeat left Villa feeling as sick as Augustus Gloop, the gluttonous boy who gets in trouble while visiting Wonka's chocolate factory in Roald Dahl's book.

Villa are hoping to reach the Champions League for the first time since 1983, but this was a major setback to their unexpected bid for a top four finish.

Premier League standings
Flashscore

"We weren't clinical because they were defending very well and we didn't control the game," Villa boss Unai Emery said.

"We have to control our emotions. The first two goals were crazy. We have to move on."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueAston VillaTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham up the ante in top four race with demolition job at Aston Villa
Spurs boosted by return of Pedro Porro ahead of crunch Aston Villa clash
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Fiorentina lead Roma, in-form Marseille also ahead against Nantes
Updated
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool robbed of penalty in thrilling draw with Man City
Bayer Leverkusen continue irresistible form against Wolfsburg to take step closer to title
Honours even, respect shared, as Klopp and Guardiola Premier League rivalry ends on a high
Real Madrid extend lead at top of LaLiga following thumping win over Celta Vigo
Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool must 'enjoy the ride' as title race tightens
Juventus drop points again in Serie A after thrilling draw with top-four chasing Atalanta
'Why always us?': Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo complains about VAR
Liverpool and Man City share spoils in Klopp and Guardiola's enthralling last dance
Most Read
Football Tracker: Fiorentina lead Roma, in-form Marseille also ahead against Nantes
Harry Kane looks forward to breaking more records in Germany with Bayern
Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ramsdale's courage after error against Brentford
Dortmund laud 'great' Jadon Sancho after goalscoring return against Bremen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings