Tottenham's Postecoglou not bothered by 'Spursy' tag after winless run

The club briefly led the Premier League table, winning eight of their first 10 matches, but dropped to fifth after a five-game winless streak.
"What I need to know is that this club hasn't won anything for 15 years. That's all I need to know," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday. "That's the reality. There's no going away from that."
Tottenham have not won a major silverware since the 2007-08 League Cup.
"Like most organisations, you've got to learn from the mistakes of the past, you've got to come up with a plan," Postecoglou said. "Whatever tags other people want to put on it, that can’t be your motivation.
"If you want to bring success, you’ve got to have a clear idea of how you’re going to go about it and stick to the process."
Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham in June on a four-year deal, said he was still in the early stages of implementing his plan at the club.
"With the players, I allow them to get to the space they want to. I give them a clear idea about what I think and then it's about how they embrace and execute that," he said.
"It's only natural that at the beginning of a cycle that there's going to be some gaps there and that's where our gaps are."
Tottenham, who have lost their last three home matches, host Newcastle United on Sunday.