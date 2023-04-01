Unai Emery wants Villa to gain perspective after Newcastle end unbeaten home run

Unai Emery wants Villa to gain perspective after Newcastle end unbeaten home run
Aston Villa lost a home Premier League match for the first time since February 2023.
Aston Villa lost a home Premier League match for the first time since February 2023.
Reuters
Aston Villa should be proud of going 17 Premier League matches unbeaten at home and try to gain some perspective after Newcastle United ended the run on Tuesday, manager Unai Emery (52) said.

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar helped Newcastle to a 3-1 win at Villa Park as they became the first team to beat Villa at home in the league since Arsenal's 4-2 victory in February last year.

Villa had 16 wins and only one draw during their unbeaten home run, and despite the defeat, Emery's side are flying high in the league in fourth spot, just five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played one game fewer.

Premier League top five
Flashscore

"The loss has to come one day and Newcastle deserved it overall," said Emery, who has turned the club's fortunes around since replacing England great Steven Gerrard in October 2022.

"I'm very proud for our supporters and very proud of the players of the way we did (the unbeaten run). It's finished because we lost after a very long time being successful here.

"Always when you are losing it's a little bit frustrating for the players and supporters, but we have to try to get the perspective we have now with everything we were doing."

Villa next visit bottom-side Sheffield United in the league on Saturday.

Mancini sorry for leaving mid-penalty shootout, Saudi FA chief calls it 'unacceptable'
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus close in on Alcaraz, Reyna set for Forest loan
Updated
AFCON 2023: How every Premier League player has performed so far in Ivory Coast
Arsenal 'built momentum' ahead of Liverpool clash with Forest win
Morocco manager Walid Regragui takes responsibility for bitter AFCON exit
Fulham held by Everton in stalemate as both sides waste chances in bore draw
Eze and Olise on fire as Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United in five-goal thriller
Adebayo the star as Luton stun Brighton 4-0 upon Premier League return
