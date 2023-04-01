United manager Ten Hag says derby loss one of most disappointing days of his tenure

Ten Hag looking dejected after loss to city rivals
Ten Hag looking dejected after loss to city rivals
Reuters
In what is turning into a miserable season for Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag said Sunday's 3-0 demolition by local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford was one of the most disappointing days in his tenure with the team.

Asked if Sunday was one of his worst days in the job, the downcast manager told reporters: "Yes. Of course it is disappointing.

"When you lose a derby in the way we lose is disappointing.

"First half we had a very good game plan and the execution was very good and then the penalty changed the moment."

City's goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland converted a penalty in the 26th minute in his first of two goals, while Phil Foden added the visitors' third in the 80th minute, sending disgruntled United fans to the exits early.

United stumbled out to horrible start to their season but there was a sense of the tide turning after their 1-0 Champions League win on Tuesday over Copenhagen, their third consecutive victory in all competitions.

But the chasm between the Manchester sides looked huge on Sunday as City ran circles around the home team in the second half.

Asked if United, who are eighth in the standings after 10 games, were heading in the wrong direction, Ten Hag countered that the first half was toe-to-toe before the penalty and pointed out Scott McTominay's shot just before the break that keeper Ederson punched over the bar.

Manchester United - Manchester City Player Ratings
Flashscore

United's loss marked the third time they had been beaten by three or more goals in a Premier League home game by City.

It was also City's seventh win at Old Trafford under manager Pep Guardiola, whose squad turned the storied stadium into their personal playground on Sunday to the delight of visiting sky blue fans, who never stopped singing.

Guardiola was asked why the victory had come so easily.

"I understand the question because you are a good journalist - it looks easy but it is not," he said.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville called United's loss "appalling" on Sky Sports.

"(City have) got brilliant players and what you saw at the end of today, with players running back, you saw everything you want to see in a team," added former United player Roy Keane. "Pep must be delighted. You can have all the skill and talent but they've got hunger."

