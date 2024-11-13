Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'

Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'

Flashscore
Updated
Referee David Coote is in hot water
Referee David Coote is in hot waterMichael Regan / Getty Images via AFP
A video has emerged appearing to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote (42) snorting a white powder while reportedly working at EURO 2024 over the summer.

The body of Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) have confirmed they are aware of the latest video, which was published by The Sun.

The veracity of the video is unconfirmed.

Further disturbing material allegedly relating to Coote is circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement, the PGMOL spokesperson said: "We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs"

Coote is currently suspended by PGMOL and UEFA after a separate video emerged earlier in the week appearing to show him abusing former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

UEFA stated that it had taken action against Coote earlier in the week.

"The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour," a UEFA spokesperson said.

Mentions
FootballPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League clubs to seek compensation if Manchester City are found guilty
Morgan Rogers heaps praise on Unai Emery and family for 'dream' England call-up
Manchester United captain Fernandes hopeful Amorim can spark club's revival
Show more
Football
Vinicius to replace Rodrygo when Brazil take on Venezuela in World Cup qualifier
Cameroon draw in AFCON qualifying, Equatorial Guinea & Ivory Coast clinch finals berths
UEFA Nations League: Six matches you don't want to miss this international break
Claudio Ranieri reportedly agrees to become new Roma head coach
Updated
Italy boss Spalletti confident ahead of Nations League clash with Belgium
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings