Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'

A video has emerged appearing to show suspended Premier League referee David Coote (42) snorting a white powder while reportedly working at EURO 2024 over the summer.

The body of Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) have confirmed they are aware of the latest video, which was published by The Sun.

The veracity of the video is unconfirmed.

Further disturbing material allegedly relating to Coote is circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement, the PGMOL spokesperson said: "We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs"

Coote is currently suspended by PGMOL and UEFA after a separate video emerged earlier in the week appearing to show him abusing former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

UEFA stated that it had taken action against Coote earlier in the week.

"The UEFA Referees Committee immediately suspended David Coote until further notice on 11 November - in advance of the upcoming round of UEFA matches - when it became aware of his inappropriate behaviour," a UEFA spokesperson said.