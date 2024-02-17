Wasteful Tottenham shocked by Wolves as Joao Gomes bags brace in away win

Wasteful Tottenham shocked by Wolves as Joao Gomes bags brace in away win

Wolverhampton Wanderers completed a league double over Tottenham Hotspur for just the third time in their history following a superb 2-1 win - ending the Lilywhites’ run of five consecutive home victories in the Premier League.

Both teams had their South Korean stars return to their respective starting lineups in Son Heung-Min and Hwang Hee-Chan, and it was the Wolves forward who should have opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Nelson Semedo had a shot parried by Guglielmo Vicario, with the ball falling to Hwang, who had time and space but somehow skied his effort over the bar from just a few yards out.

Following the early chance for the away side, Spurs began to grow into the game and dominate possession with over two-thirds.

However, Wolves’ low-block defensive setup was proving difficult to break down for the hosts, with a Ben Davies shot from the edge of the box the closest they came to opening the scoring.

Instead, Wolves snatched a lead just before half time as Pablo Sarabia’s corner kick was met with a pinpoint header from Joao Gomes - with Spurs going into the break 1-0 down for a second consecutive game at home.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Last time out it took Ange Postecoglou’s side 15 minutes to equalise after the break, and yet today, it took just 33 seconds.

Wolves failed to clear from their box following a throw-in, which allowed Dejan Kulusevski to pounce, showing nimble feet to fire past Jose Sa.

With the scoreline level, Spurs clearly had momentum their way and almost netted a quick-fire second but Richarlison headed over the bar from James Maddison’s corner.

Wolves did not let the poor start faze them though, and Gary O’Neill’s men restored their lead on the hour mark.

Pedro Neto broke forward, cut inside, and squared the ball for Gomes whose bursting run into the box was finished with the Brazilian slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Following the second goal for Wolves, Postecoglou turned to his bench, making five changes in the final 20 minutes, but despite this, it was the visitors who came closest to netting again in almost identical circumstances.

Neto broke forward with intent, but this time picked out Jeanricner Bellegarde, whose effort was blocked by Emerson Royal.

In the end, none of the Spurs changes were effective as O’Neill’s men picked up back-to-back victories in visits to London following their impressive against Chelsea, which moves them up into 10th place.

Tottenham meanwhile, lose ground in the top-four race with Aston Villa victorious against Fulham.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Gomes (Wolves)

Get all of our stats from this match here.